UPDATE 4-US, EU, Japan press China on financial services at WTO

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 The United States criticized
China on Monday for failing to fulfill World Trade Organization
commitments to open its financial services market, while the
European Union and Japan pressed for answers on specific areas
of Beijing's regulations.
"While we welcome China's progress in implementing many of
its financial services commitments, it appears that China has
not implemented, or has only partially implemented, some of
them," the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a
statement made at the WTO in Geneva.
The trade office, known as the USTR, urged China "to take
immediate steps to address the concerns ... and further improve
foreign companies' access to its financial services sector."
It made the comments as part of a final WTO review of China's
progress in implementing the promises it made to join the World
Trade Organization in 2001.
The terms of China's accession called for an annual review
during the first eight years and a final one in the 10th.
The U.S., Japanese and EU representatives questioned
China's restrictions on foreign ownership of Chinese banks and
insurance companies as well as its commitment to streamline
banking regulation and make the rules clear.
"China agreed that qualified foreign financial institutions
would be permitted to establish Chinese-foreign joint banks
immediately after China acceded to the WTO and it did not
schedule any limitation on the percentage of foreign ownership
in these banks," the USTR said.
"To date, however, China has, in practice, placed limits on
the sale of equity stakes in existing Chinese-funded banks to
foreign investors. Separately, foreign banks continue to face
slow-downs in obtaining regulatory approval to expand their
operations in China through the establishment of new internal
branches."
CHINA DEFENDS RECORD
China's representative, reading from a prepared text in
response to written questions, defended China's record and said
it had kept to the letter of WTO law but had never signed up to
any commitments on acquisitions of banks.
The policy of limiting foreign ownership of Chinese banks
to 20 percent per investor, or 25 percent in total, was within
WTO rules and China had no plan to change its own rules in the
near future, the Chinese diplomat said, according to sources
with knowledge of the closed-door committee proceedings.
Asked why foreign bank branches could only be set up one at
a time, he said that getting hardware, staff and management up
and running was too onerous a task to allow a whole network to
be rolled out in one go.
And he denied China UnionPay had a monopoly on e-payment,
an accusation that is already the subject of a U.S. suit
against China at the WTO.
China UnionPay was simply the only service provider of
e-payment interbank clearing of bank cards, and China had no
WTO obligation to open up its market to "non-financial
institutions such as Visa (V.N)", he said, although it would
gradually open up bank card clearing as the market developed.
China was also considering opening up the third-party motor
insurance market to foreign firms, but there was no timetable,
he added.
A Japanese question suggested China could raise the $30
billion cap on investment in China's stock markets by foreign
mutual funds, the so-called Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investors (QFII) scheme.
But by September this year, there were 103 QFII
institutions with total investment of $20.69 billion, so China
had not considered raising the upper limit, the Chinese
official said.
The USTR also accused China of taking "an unduly long time"
to approve requests by U.S. insurance companies already
established in China to open new branches. It also has
sometimes been slow with requests related to establishing new
insurance companies, the trade office said.
"In addition, serious concerns remain regarding foreign
companies' access to China's market for enterprise annuities
services, which involve certain types of pensions. China's
licensing system for this services sector has been closed for
the past four years," the USTR said.
The USTR is required by law to produce an annual report to
Congress on China's compliance with rules. That report is
usually released around Dec 11, the anniversary of China's
entry to the WTO.
For China, the end of its 10-year review period means a
much reduced burden of regular scrutiny at the WTO.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington and Tom Miles in
