UPDATE 1-U.S. to announce China trade enforcement action

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. trade officials will
announce a major trade enforcement action against China on
Tuesday, according to an advisory from the U.S. Trade
Representative's office.
The advisory, which was obtained from a business group,
said U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk "will hold a press
conference to announce a major trade enforcement action against
China." It gave no other details.
One possible action could target China's export
restrictions on rare earths, which are crucial for global
electronics production and the defense and renewable energy
industries.
They are also used in a wide range of consumer products
from iPhones to electric car motors.
The United States, the European Union and Mexico recently
won a case against China for similar restrictions on exports of
raw materials used in steel and other industrial products.
China appealed that decision and a final ruling is still
months away.
In recent weeks, Democrats have raised alarm about Chinese
solar panel subsidies that they said are driving U.S. producers
out of business.
They also hae pressed Kirk's office to investigate charges
China is pressing GM (GM.N) to turn over technologies for its
electric car, the Chevrolet Volt, in order for it to qualify
for generous Chinese government subsidies to encourage
consumers to buy it.
Many Democrats also have long complained about China's
currency practices and have urged the U.S. Trade
Representative's office to bring a case.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney recently
criticized President Barack Obama for not doing more to push
China to raise the value of its yuan against the dollar.
A currency case would be a major departure for the Obama
administration after refusing to formally label China as a
"currency manipulator" in a Treasury Department report.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)