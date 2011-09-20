UPDATE 3-U.S. files WTO challenge on China chicken duties

* Chinese duties result in steep fall in U.S. exports

* U.S. says China improperly using trade remedy laws

* WTO rules require U.S., China to try to reach deal (Adds industry comments, backgrounds in paragraphs 7-9, 17)

By Doug Palmer

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States said on Tuesday it was challenging steep Chinese duties on U.S. poultry products that Beijing imposed after Washington raised barriers to imports of Chinese chickens and tires.

"Today's action pertains to what we believe is China's wrongful imposition of trade remedies against U.S. chicken products," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said.

"It's a case that has implications for an estimated 300,000 American farmers and workers throughout the U.S. poultry supply chain," Kirk told reporters at a briefing to announce the start of action at World Trade Organization.

The Chinese duties range from about 54 to 65 percent on U.S. exporters Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N, Tyson Foods (TSN.N), Keystone Foods and about 32 other producers.

Another group of companies that did not cooperate in China's probe face duties of more than 135 percent. They have not been major suppliers to China though.

U.S. producers sold roughly $650 million of poultry to China in both 2008 and 2009, but shipments fell to about $136 million in 2010 and totaled only $37 million in the first half of this year, an industry aide said.

China was the U.S. poultry industry's second largest customer in 2009, accounting for 11 percent of exports. But currently it accounts for only about 2 percent of U.S. chicken exports, said Farha Aslam, an analyst with Stephens Inc. Equity Research.

However, U.S. poultry exports to all countries have risen this year and export data suggests "there has been some circumvention of the Chinese duties by shipping poultry to the mainland via Hong Kong," the analysis firm MF Global said.

The National Chicken Council and the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council welcomed the USTR action and said in a joint statement they hoped it would lead to a "timely and satisfactory resolution" of the case.

Beijing accuses the U.S. companies of selling in China at below market prices and receiving government subsidies.

But the United States said Chinese officials did not follow WTO rules in their dumping and subsidy investigations.

China failed to accurately calculate the U.S. cost of production, did not objectively examine the evidence it received from U.S. industry and made other errors, an attorney for the U.S. trade office told reporters.

CONGRESSIONAL BAN ON COOKED CHICKEN

The Chinese duties, which became final last year, were widely seen as retaliation for a congressional ban on imports of cooked chicken from China as well as President Barack Obama's decision in September 2009 to slap an emergency 35 percent tariff on Chinese-made tires.

Asked about that, the U.S. trade lawyer did not draw a direct connection but noted: "China has said publicly that they are using the countervailing duty, anti-dumping mechanism as a retaliatory tool ... When those mechanisms are misused, as has been the case unfortunately in China in these two instances, we will be aggressive in challenging them."

China sought to overturn Obama's tire tariffs at the WTO, but the world trade body's appellate court ruled the United States was justified in taking the action under the terms of China's 2001 accession to the WTO.

Beijing also filed a case against the congressional ban on cooked chicken from China. Beijing won that case and Congress has let the provision expire, a USTR spokeswoman said.

Kirk said on Tuesday the U.S. poultry case was an example of a larger effort to ensure China "plays by the rules."

"From day one of the Obama administration, we've been clear that when it comes to enforcement and China, we have one simple request of our Chinese partners: 'live up to the promises you made when you joined the WTO,'" Kirk said.

WTO procedures require the two countries to first try to resolve the chicken trade dispute through consultations.

If there is no agreement within 60 days of starting talks, the United States can ask for a WTO panel to hear the case.

WTO cases can take at least one or two years and even longer if the initial ruling is appealed. (Editing by by Philip Barbara and Mohammad Zargham)