UPDATE 3-U.S. files WTO challenge on China chicken duties

By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The United States said on
Tuesday it was challenging steep Chinese duties on U.S. poultry
products that Beijing imposed after Washington raised barriers
to imports of Chinese chickens and tires.
"Today's action pertains to what we believe is China's
wrongful imposition of trade remedies against U.S. chicken
products," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said.
"It's a case that has implications for an estimated 300,000
American farmers and workers throughout the U.S. poultry supply
chain," Kirk told reporters at a briefing to announce the start
of action at World Trade Organization.
The Chinese duties range from about 54 to 65 percent on
U.S. exporters Pilgrim's Pride PPC.N, Tyson Foods (TSN.N),
Keystone Foods and about 32 other producers.
Another group of companies that did not cooperate in
China's probe face duties of more than 135 percent. They have
not been major suppliers to China though.
U.S. producers sold roughly $650 million of poultry to
China in both 2008 and 2009, but shipments fell to about $136
million in 2010 and totaled only $37 million in the first half
of this year, an industry aide said.
China was the U.S. poultry industry's second largest
customer in 2009, accounting for 11 percent of exports. But
currently it accounts for only about 2 percent of U.S. chicken
exports, said Farha Aslam, an analyst with Stephens Inc. Equity
Research.
However, U.S. poultry exports to all countries have risen
this year and export data suggests "there has been some
circumvention of the Chinese duties by shipping poultry to the
mainland via Hong Kong," the analysis firm MF Global said.
The National Chicken Council and the USA Poultry & Egg
Export Council welcomed the USTR action and said in a joint
statement they hoped it would lead to a "timely and
satisfactory resolution" of the case.
Beijing accuses the U.S. companies of selling in China at
below market prices and receiving government subsidies.
But the United States said Chinese officials did not follow
WTO rules in their dumping and subsidy investigations.
China failed to accurately calculate the U.S. cost of
production, did not objectively examine the evidence it
received from U.S. industry and made other errors, an attorney
for the U.S. trade office told reporters.
CONGRESSIONAL BAN ON COOKED CHICKEN
The Chinese duties, which became final last year, were
widely seen as retaliation for a congressional ban on imports
of cooked chicken from China as well as President Barack
Obama's decision in September 2009 to slap an emergency 35
percent tariff on Chinese-made tires.
Asked about that, the U.S. trade lawyer did not draw a
direct connection but noted: "China has said publicly that they
are using the countervailing duty, anti-dumping mechanism as a
retaliatory tool ... When those mechanisms are misused, as has
been the case unfortunately in China in these two instances, we
will be aggressive in challenging them."
China sought to overturn Obama's tire tariffs at the WTO,
but the world trade body's appellate court ruled the United
States was justified in taking the action under the terms of
China's 2001 accession to the WTO.
Beijing also filed a case against the congressional ban on
cooked chicken from China. Beijing won that case and Congress
has let the provision expire, a USTR spokeswoman said.
Kirk said on Tuesday the U.S. poultry case was an example
of a larger effort to ensure China "plays by the rules."
"From day one of the Obama administration, we've been clear
that when it comes to enforcement and China, we have one simple
request of our Chinese partners: 'live up to the promises you
made when you joined the WTO,'" Kirk said.
WTO procedures require the two countries to first try to
resolve the chicken trade dispute through consultations.
If there is no agreement within 60 days of starting talks,
the United States can ask for a WTO panel to hear the case.
WTO cases can take at least one or two years and even
longer if the initial ruling is appealed.
