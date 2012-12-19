版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 23:22 BJT

US-China talks to yield 'incremental' progress - Vilsack

WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States expects only "incremental" progress on longstanding farm trade issues in high-level talks with China on Wednesday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get some progress, but it's incremental. It's slow but sure," Vilsack told reporters after a speech at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐