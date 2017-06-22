U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer 'troubled' by Ford's China move

WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative
Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about
Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move
some production of its Focus small car to China and import the
vehicles to the United States.
"I find that very troubling. I want to look and see what
incentives there are. It doesn't necessarily make sense to me,"
Lighthizer said before a panel of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
"If it happened for reasons that are non-economic reasons,
then I think the administration should take action," he added.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)