Cheniere Energy says in talks to boost LNG shipments to China

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc said on Friday it has had extensive negotiations with Chinese state-owned companies about increasing American shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China.
The Trump administration on Friday said it had made an agreement with China to increase access for some U.S. companies, including energy companies, to China.
Cheniere has sold nine LNG cargos to China since it began U.S. exports in Feb. 2016. All of those were sold on spot-based contracts. Cheniere is hoping to secure long-term contracts.
"We have had extensive negotiations with the Chinese over the last month," Cheniere spokesman Eben Burnham-Snyder told Reuters. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project