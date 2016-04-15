RPT-China deal may trigger knee-jerk metal sales, but little long-term impact

(Repeats April 14 story for wider distribution)

By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK, April 14 China's bold deal to ditch its disputed export tax rebates on some niche aluminum and steel products could flood the saturated global market, as producers scramble to sell excess metal ahead of the changes, prolonging the industry's pain, traders said.

While a rush to offload unwanted product may be a knee-jerk reaction and last a short time, any increase in shipments from the world's top producer would likely stir concerns about the world glut that has led to the industry's worst crisis in a generation.

It would also hurt domestic and international prices, which are languishing at their lowest levels in years. The world's second-largest economy accounts for half of global steel and aluminum output.

To ease trade friction with Washington, Beijing agreed on Thursday to scrap a program that has provided export subsidies of some $1 billion over three years to a range of sectors from aluminum to textiles.

U.S. regulators gave few other details on the types of metal product or when the steps would take effect, but it was widely welcomed as a small step toward creating a more level playing field for metal producers across the globe.

It could, for instance, do away with the country's 13-percent value-added tax rebate on semi-fabricated aluminum products that has spurred exports and complaints that China is exporting its excess capacity, hurting prices and damaging Western producers like Century Aluminum Co.

While waiting for more details, aluminum traders in Asia said they would still sell excess material abroad, and may even pick up the pace of deals before any clampdown.

"There's ... bound to be a flood of exports running up to the implementation. In aluminium and steel, there are enough stocks to feed an export boom," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

SYMBOLIC VS SUBSTANCE

Steel and aluminum trade groups hailed the decision to ditch some favorable export tariffs as a symbolic step as China seeks to placate the United States after it lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization last year.

U.S. trade experts said the news lacked much substance beyond the headlines.

One source said the deal was more of a public relations stunt after congressional hearings this week with U.S. steel and aluminum companies including United States Steel Corp.

That is because it does little to tackle complaints from the European and U.S. steel and aluminum makers that Beijing is propping up its domestic industries through indirect subsidies, like low-cost energy, interest-free loans and free land.

"On the surface, it sounds like a big move. But I don't know if it's just another rule that will be ignored," said Lloyd O'Carroll, senior analyst with CRU Group in Richmond, Virginia.

The tax reform was limited in scope too - specialty steel products, like stainless steel and super alloys used by the aerospace and automotive sectors, only account for about 2 percent of the 1.6 billion-tonne global steel market.

While the 40 million-tonne aluminum market is smaller, the effect of the policy change is potentially greater as it could include a broader range of products from plate and sheet used by the automotive sector to foil.

Last year, China imported just under 400,000 tonnes of aluminum plate, sheet and strip worth over $1 billion into the United States, more than double Canada, the second-largest supplier, and almost four times the volume of 2012.

The country shipped just over 150,000 tonnes of aluminum foil, worth half a billion dollars and accounting for two-thirds of the total. That was way ahead of Germany, the second-largest with almost 18,000 tonnes, and double 2012 volumes.

Even if Chinese exports slow due to the tax rebate change, it will do little to allay concerns about China's excess production capacity that critics have said is causing the glut. China has said it has taken measures to curb surplus output.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melboure and Eric Onstad in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)