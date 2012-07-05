Obama: WTO complaint aimed at holding China to account

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 5 President Barack Obama said on Thursday that a new U.S. complaint against Chinese auto duties with the World Trade Oganization is intended to "hold China accountable" for unfair trade practices that harm American automakers.

"Americans aren't afraid to compete," Obama said in a campaign appearance in the election battleground state of Ohio just hours after his administration lodged a case with the WTO against Chinese tariffs on U.S. auto exports.

"As long as we're competing on a fair playing field instead of an unfair playing field, we're going to do just fine," he said. "We're going to make sure that competition is fair."