UPDATE 1-U.S. charges 3 NYU researchers in Chinese bribery case

* Defendants were working on improving MRI technology
* Federal prosecutors charge researchers with bribery
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. authorities brought
criminal charges against three New York University researchers
on Monday, alleging they conspired to take bribes from Chinese
medical and research outfits for details about NYU research into
magnetic resonance imaging technology.
A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan charged Yudong Zhu, 44, Xing Yang, 31, and Ye Li, 31,
with commercial bribery conspiracy in connection with NYU
research financed by the U.S. government.
Federal prosecutors and the FBI said the three conspired to
receive payments from a Chinese medical imaging company, United
Imaging Healthcare, and a research institution supported by the
Chinese government.
In exchange, prosecutors said, the defendants turned over
confidential information about NYU research into MRI technology,
which provides detailed views of the human body.
"As alleged, this is a case of inviting and paying for foxes
in the henhouse," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in
a statement. The alleged theft of research "is a serious crime
and will not be tolerated by this office."
In addition to the bribery conspiracy count, Zhu was also
charged with falsifying records in connection with a grant from
the National Institutes of Health that a prosecutor said was
worth $4 million.
Prosecutors said Zhu and Yang were arrested at their homes
in New York on Sunday, while they said Li is believed to have
flown to China on May 10 before charges were brought. Li could
not immediately be located for comment.
NYU was not named in the complaint, which says the three
individuals worked at a New York-based university research
medical center. But a spokeswoman for the university confirmed
the three defendants worked at the NYU Langone Medical Center.
"NYULMC is deeply disappointed by the news of the alleged
conduct by its employees," Kathy Lewis, a university
spokeswoman, said in a statement.
All three individuals have been suspended from NYU, Lewis
said. The university is cooperating with the investigation, she
said.
CHINESE CASES
The case comes amid heightened concern of Chinese theft of
U.S. trade secrets. Prosecutors have brought several criminal
cases against defendants accused of stealing trade secrets from
the likes of Motorola Inc, General Motors Co and Dow
Chemical Co and then providing them to Chinese
companies.
Zhu, a Chinese citizen, was an associate professor in
radiology at NYU; he was hired to teach about innovations in the
MRI field in 2008, according to the complaint.
Richard Baum, a lawyer for Zhu, said at a hearing on Monday
that by the time he joined NYU from General Electric Co,
he was already "one of the world's renowned experts in MRI
technology."
In 2010, Zhu applied for a grant from the National
Institutes of Health. After starting research under the
multimillion-dollar grant, prosecutors said Zhu recruited Yang
and Li to work with him.
At that time, Zhu also arranged to receive financial
benefits from an unnamed executive with United Imaging
Healthcare, the complaint said.
The executive agreed to pay for Yang's graduate school
tuition and Li's rent for his apartment, the complaint said. The
executive also agreed to pay for their travel between China and
New York, the complaint said.
Prosecutors said Yang also shared research results of his
work with individuals at United Imaging.
Zhu, meanwhile, had been working with the United Imaging
executive leading a similar MRI research project funded by the
Chinese government, the complaint said.
Some of the defendants also had undisclosed connections to
Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SAIT), a Chinese
government-backed research institute also studying MRI
technology, according to the complaint.
As part of an internal investigation NYU launched in
connection with the case, Li allegedly told the university he
had as of January 2013 been a research associate professor at
SAIT.
Zhu, meanwhile, had worked with the unidentified United
Imaging executive as part of the same MRI research team at the
institute, the complaint said.
At a hearing to determine the defendants' bail, a U.S.
prosecutor said the government had also since learned even more
details about the crime not described in the complaint.
Zachary Feingold, an assistant U.S. attorney, said Zhu had
told investigators that he received at least $400,000 from the
Chinese company. The money was deposited in a bank account in
the name of a company owned by his mother, Feingold said.
A call to United Imaging after business hours in China was
not answered, nor was an email to the company. SAIT did not
immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
PATENT AT ISSUE
Beyond the money from the Chinese company, the complaint
also accused Zhu of intentionally failing to disclose an October
2008 patent application he filed for technology related to radio
frequency coils used in MRI scanners.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the patent in
November 2012. Prosecutors said the patent's value would be
affected by the NIH grant research.
At Monday's hearing, Baum, Zhu's lawyer, disputed that NYU
didn't know about the patent, which he applied for before
joining the university. He already had several other patents at
the time, Baum said.
"Whether it's a conflict instead of a crime is a different
issue," he said.
Zhu was released on $200,000 bond to be secured by $20,000
cash. Yang was released on $100,000 bond to be secured by $5,000
cash and will be subject to home confinement.