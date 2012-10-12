UPDATE 2-US Treasury delays China currency report into November

WASHINGTON Oct 12 The U.S. Treasury said on
Friday it will delay a semi-annual currency report until after a
finance meeting in November, a move that likely will draw fresh
criticism from Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney who
has accused the Obama administration of being soft on China's
currency policies.
The politically sensitive report, which examines the foreign
exchange practices of major U.S. trading partners, has
repeatedly singled out China for not allowing its currency to
appreciate more rapidly.
But the Obama administration and the previous Bush
administration have stopped short of labeling China a currency
manipulator - something Romney has vowed to do his first day in
office, should he win the presidency in November.
The yuan has appreciated 30 percent since July 2005 and
China argues that its currency is no longer tightly controlled.
The Treasury Department said it was delaying the report in
order to "assess progress" following the group of 20 finance
ministers meeting Nov. 4-5 in Mexico City. That means the
report, which is often delayed, is all but assured to come out
after the U.S. presidential election Nov. 6.
The Romney campaign has said the administration should not
delay the report, which is required by law to be released Oct.
15 and April 15.
Lawmakers and manufacturers have long complained that China
keeps the yuan artificially low in order to give its companies a
price advantage in international trade.