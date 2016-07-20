CORRECTED-U.S. says large residential washers from China dumped in U.S.

(Corrects headline to say washers from China dumped in U.S., not China dumping washers)

WASHINGTON, July 20 The U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it had determined imports of large residential washers from China have been sold in the United States at dumping margins of 49.88 percent to 111.09 percent.

The petitioner in the anti-dumping investigation was appliance maker Whirlpool Corp. In 2014, imports of large residential washers from China were valued at an estimated $899.4 million, according to the Commerce Department. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)