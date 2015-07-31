US wins WTO ruling on Chinese speciality steel tariffs

GENEVA, July 31 China failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling that found its tariffs on a type of speciality steel products breached global trade rules, a WTO panel said in a ruling on Friday.

The United States brought the case in 2010 after China slapped punitive duties on U.S. exports of grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel, used in the cores of high-efficiency transformers, electric motors and generators.

China stated during the WTO hearings that the measure under dispute expired in April this year, Friday's WTO ruling said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)