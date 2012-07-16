China says WTO rejects U.S. claims in bank card ruling

GENEVA, July 16 A World Trade Organization
dispute panel has rejected U.S. claims about the monopoly status
of electronic payment services firm China UnionPay and the claim
that China has committed itself to cross-border supply of such
services, China's Ministry of Commerce (MofCom) said in a
statement on Monday.
MofCom was reacting to the panel's decision, published by
the WTO on Monday, which found China had discriminated against
foreign firms and maintained UnionPay as a monopoly supplier for
some services.
MofCom said it welcomed several of the panel's findings but
had reservations about the finding that the electronic payment
service at issue should be classified as "all payment and money
transmission services", without elaborating.