China's ZTE to pay over $800 mln to settle with U.S. over Iran sales - source

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, March 7 China telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp has agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle with U.S. authorities over allegations it violated U.S. laws restricting the sale of American-made technology to Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to announce the agreement on Tuesday, the person said. The person did not want to be identified because the settlement is not yet public.
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: