UPDATE 1-China's ZTE Corp pleads guilty in U.S. court in sanctions case

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
(Adds details of plea, background)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, March 22 Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp on Wednesday pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court in Texas for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions by illegally shipping U.S. goods and technology to Iran.
The guilty plea was part of an agreement the company reached earlier this month with U.S. authorities that also called for nearly $900 million in fines and other penalties.
U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade in Dallas accepted the company's plea to three charges: conspiring to export American-made items to Iran without a license, obstructing justice, and making a material false statement.
Shenzhen-based ZTE has a U.S. subsidiary in Richardson, Texas.
A five-year investigation found ZTE conspired to evade U.S. embargoes by buying U.S. components, incorporating them into ZTE equipment and illegally shipping them to Iran.
ZTE, which devised elaborate schemes to hide the illegal activity, agreed to the guilty plea after the U.S. Department of Commerce took actions that threatened to cut off the gear maker's global supply chain.
The investigation followed reports by Reuters in 2012 that ZTE had signed contracts to ship millions of dollars' worth of hardware and software from some of the best-known U.S. technology companies to Iran's largest telecoms carrier.
As part of the deal, ZTE will be under probation for three years and agreed to cooperate with authorities in any investigation of the company or third parties. The judge appointed a former Texas judge to monitor ZTE's compliance.
The company settled with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Commerce Department in early March.
In addition to $892 million it agreed to pay in fines and penalties, an additional penalty of $300 million could be imposed if it does not comply with its agreement with the Commerce Department over the next seven years.
One of the world's biggest telecommunications gear makers, ZTE purchases some $2.6 billion worth of components a year from U.S. firms, according to a company spokesman. Qualcomm, Microsoft and Intel are among its suppliers.
It also sells handset devices to U.S. mobile carriers AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and James Dalgleish)
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.