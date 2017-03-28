版本:
2017年 3月 29日

ZTE removed from U.S. trade blacklist

WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Commerce Department will remove Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp from a trade blacklist after the company admitted to violating sanctions on Iran, the Commerce Department said in a notice made public on Tuesday,

At the same time, the Commerce Department said it would impose severe restrictions on former ZTE chief executive, Shi Lirong, who the agency accused of approving efforts to skirt sanctions rules and ship equipment to Iran.

(Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
