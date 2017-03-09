China's MOFCOM says opposes U.S. sanctions on its firms under U.S. laws

HONG KONG, March 9 China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said on Thursday it is opposed to the United States
sanctioning Chinese firms under its domestic laws, and that it
hoped that country would handle ZTE Corp's
$892 million settlement case "appropriately".
The comment comes after Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE
earlier this week agreed to plead guilty and pay the record fine
to settle charges that it violated U.S. export restrictions to
Iran and North Korea.
"We hope the U.S. would protect overall Sino-US trade
relations, handle this matter appropriately so as to create a
favourable atmosphere for the development of stable and healthy
bilateral trade ties," the official Xinhua news agency reported
commerce ministry spokesman Sun Jiwen as saying.
Sun's comments followed remarks from Chinese foreign
minister Wang Yi on Wednesday who had said China's government
"consistently opposes foreign governments putting unilateral
sanctions on Chinese companies."
ZTE did not respond to a request for comment on Sun's
remarks. Its chairman and CEO Zhao Xianming said in a statement
after the settlement that "ZTE has created strong partnerships
with many U.S. suppliers that support nearly 130,000 high-tech
jobs."
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)