US panel advises testing children for cholesterol

* Guidelines call for cholesterol testing for ages 9-11
* Previous rules urged testing based on family history
By Deena Beasley
Nov 11 Children from ages 9 to 11 should be
routinely screened for high cholesterol so that action can be
taken to avoid the development of heart disease, according to
new guidelines from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
The guidelines, endorsed by the American Academy of
Pediatrics, aim to identify early risks that can sharply
increase the likelihood of developing heart disease as an
adult.
"Convincing parents and kids to change their lifestyle is
hard," said Dr. Daphne Hsu, chief of pediatric cardiology at
Children's Hospital at Montefiore hospital in New York, who was
not involved in crafting the guidelines.
"If you find high cholesterol, it will give you extra
ammunition to talk to the family and talk to the children about
the need for changes in diet and exercise," Hsu said. She
expects cholesterol levels will track with children's weight.
Previous guidelines called for screening only in children
with a family history of heart disease or high cholesterol.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says
two-thirds of American adults and 15 percent of children are
overweight or obese, although in some states the rate for
children is above 30 percent.
The updated guidelines also call for cholesterol screening
again from ages 17 to 21, as levels tend to dip during
puberty.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, also backed by the
U.S. government, previously concluded there was not enough
evidence to recommend for or against routine screening for
cholesterol disorders in children or young adults.
The group says on its website there is no evidence that
diet or exercise interventions in childhood lead to improved
cholesterol profiles or better health outcomes in adulthood.
But the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, or NHLBI,
which issued the new guidelines on Friday, said it was
confident about the value of early detection.
'PROCESS BEGINS IN CHILDHOOD'
"The more we learn about heart disease and stroke in
adults, the more we know that the process begins in childhood
and progresses over time," said Dr. Stephen Daniels, chair of
the expert panel appointed by the NHLBI.
"We as pediatricians really need to get kids started on the
right track and keep them in as low a risk category as
possible," Daniels said.
The NHLBI noted that less than 1 percent of children --
mainly those with a genetic problem that keeps them from
metabolizing cholesterol -- would qualify for
cholesterol-lowering medications.
The guidelines also recommend ways to optimize
cardiovascular health, starting with breast-feeding,
emphasizing a diet low in saturated fat starting at age 1,
encouraging protection from tobacco smoke and regular physical
activity.
"Anything that gets kids eating better and exercising more,
I am all for," Hsu said. "Most kids are having blood tests in
those years anyway. There will be a cost, but it is not going
to be prohibitive."
The guidelines are published in the journal Pediatrics and
posted online at the NHLBI website.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Peter Cooney)