Senate panel to examine CIA contacts with 'Zero Dark Thirty' filmmakers

* What filmmakers were told about interrogations at issue
* Feinstein incensed by film's depiction of "torture"
* Acting CIA director's meeting with filmmakers scrutinized
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Jan 2 After the Senate Intelligence
Committee's chairwoman expressed outrage over scenes that imply
"enhanced interrogations" of CIA detainees produced a
breakthrough in the hunt for Osama bin Laden, the panel has
begun a review of contacts between the makers of the film "Zero
Dark Thirty" and CIA officials.
In the latest controversy surrounding the film, Reuters has
learned that the committee will examine records charting
contacts between intelligence officials and the film's director
Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Mark Boal.
Investigators will examine whether the spy agency gave the
filmmakers "inappropriate" access to secret material, said a
person familiar with the matter. They will also probe whether
CIA personnel are responsible for the portrayal of harsh
interrogation practices, and in particular the suggestion that
they were effective, the person said.
The intelligence committee's Democrats contend that is
factually incorrect.
Zero Dark Thirty is a dramatized account of the hunt for al
Qaeda leader bin Laden and the May 2011 U.S. Navy SEAL raid in
which he was killed. Government e-mails and memoranda released
to the conservative group Judicial Watch show that both the CIA
and Pentagon gave the filmmakers extensive access.
But the film has also produced a series of awkward political
headaches for President Barack Obama. Early on, Obama's
Republican critics suggested it was a gimmick to boost his
re-election campaign. But now, some of Obama's liberal
supporters are attacking the film and officials who cooperated
with its creators for allegedly promoting the effectiveness of
torture.
The CIA had no comment on the latest congressional inquiry
regarding the film.
One of the intelligence officials whom the documents show as
having met with the filmmakers is Michael Morell, the CIA's
deputy director at the time and now the agency's acting chief.
Current and former national security officials have said
Morell, a highly regarded agency veteran, is a favorite to
succeed retired Gen. David Petraeus as the agency's director.
CLOUD OVER MORELL?
But some of the same officials now say the controversy over
the film's content has cast a cloud over Morell's prospects.
Last month, Intelligence Committee chairwoman Sen. Dianne
Feinstein joined Michigan Sen. Carl Levin, chairman of the
Senate Armed Services Committee, and former Republican
Presidential candidate Sen. John McCain in sharply condemning
what they described as "particularly graphic scenes of CIA
officers torturing detainees" in Zero Dark Thirty.
The film has been screened in New York and Los Angeles but
does not premiere nationwide until Jan. 11.
In a Dec. 19 letter to the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures
Entertainment, which produced the film, the senators alleged it
was "grossly inaccurate and misleading in its suggestion that
torture resulted in information that led to the location" of bin
Laden.
The three senators claim Zero Dark Thirty "clearly implies
that the CIA's coercive interrogation techniques were effective
in eliciting important information related to a courier" for bin
Laden, who would unknowingly lead the agency to his compound in
Abbottabad, Pakistan.
The senators assert, however, that their own review of CIA
records proves that the story told in the film is "incorrect"
and "the CIA learned of the existence of the courier, his true
name and location through means unrelated to the CIA detention
and interrogation program."
Sony, in response, released a statement from Bigelow and
Boal, which said in part: "We depicted a variety of
controversial practices and intelligence methods that were used
in the name of finding bin Laden.
"The film shows that no single method was necessarily
responsible for solving the manhunt, nor can any single scene
taken in isolation fairly capture the totality of efforts the
film dramatizes."
Boal said in an email that he was unaware of the Senate
committee's interest and had had no contact with the panel.
The person familiar with the committee's plan to review
administration dealings with the filmmakers said initially this
would involve reviewing uncensored copies of CIA records
regarding the film. The committee presently does not plan to
contact the filmmakers directly, the source said.
A 'DRAMATIZATION'
Last year, the CIA and Pentagon, in response to a freedom of
information request from Judicial Watch, released hundreds of
pages of internal documents discussing the agencies'
arrangements for dealing with Bigelow and Boal.
The documents, many heavily redacted, show that top CIA and
Pentagon officials, including Morell and Michael Vickers, now
the Pentagon's intelligence chief, talked to the filmmakers.
One Pentagon email exchange with Ben Rhodes, a senior White
House national security aide, said Boal had been briefed by CIA
officials "with the full knowledge and full approval/support" of
Leon Panetta, who served as CIA director and then Secretary of
Defense while the film was being prepared.
A second person familiar with the matter said the committee
had acquired copies of the CIA records last year.
The committee originally obtained the uncensored records at
the request of Republicans, who were looking for evidence that
intelligence or Pentagon personnel inappropriately shared
classified information with the filmmakers, this source said.
Other Congressional Republicans, most notably Representative
Peter King, outgoing chairman of the House Committee on Homeland
Security, complained loudly about dealings between the Obama
administration and the filmmakers following reports it would be
released shortly before the 2012 Presidential election.
Ultimately, the film was not released until after the election.
Two days after the Senators made public their letter to
Sony, the CIA released a statement by Morell, who said that Zero
Dark Thirty was a "dramatization, not a realistic portrayal of
the facts," and that while the agency had "interacted" with the
filmmakers, it did not "control the final product."
Morell's statement was equivocal on whether "enhanced
interrogations" had produced information critical to finding bin
Laden.
"Whether enhanced interrogation techniques were the only
timely and effective way to obtain information from those
detainees, as the film suggests, is a matter of debate that
cannot and never will be definitively resolved," Morell added.