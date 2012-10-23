版本:
Ex-CIA officer pleads guilty to identifying agent

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia Oct 23 A former Central Intelligence Agency officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday to disclosing the identity of a covert agent, saying in court papers that he revealed the name in an email to a journalist in 2008.

John Kiriakou entered the plea in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kiriakou was to go on trial next month on the disclosure allegation and other charges. He said he was not guilty when the charges were disclosed in January.

The guilty plea closes one of several prosecutions the Obama administration has brought against alleged leakers of classified information.

