Calls to U.S. poison centers involving e-cigarettes jump -CDC

CHICAGO, April 3 Calls to U.S. poison control
centers involving electronic cigarettes rose sharply between
2010 and 2014 as the nicotine delivery devices grew in
popularity, health officials said on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, the number of calls each month involving exposure to
the liquid nicotine in the devices rose from one in September
2010 to 215 in February 2014.
"This report raises another red flag about e-cigarettes -
the liquid nicotine used in e-cigarettes can be hazardous," CDC
Director Dr Tom Frieden said in a statement. "Use of these
products is skyrocketing, and these poisonings will continue."
First introduced in China in 2004, e-cigarettes have become
a $2 billion industry. The battery-powered devices let users
inhale nicotine-infused vapors, which do not contain the
harmful tar and carbon monoxide in tobacco.
Because of that, some proponents think e-cigarettes may be
useful in helping individuals stop smoking. But public health
officials are becoming increasingly wary of the devices, which
they fear can serve as a gateway to smoking for the uninitiated,
particularly teenagers.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to propose
regulations on the devices soon, but no date has been set.
For the study, researchers at the CDC analyzed poison center
data on exposure to conventional cigarettes, e-cigarettes or
nicotine liquid used in e-cigarettes in the 50 U.S. states, the
District of Columbia and U.S. Territories.
They found 2,405 calls involving e-cigarettes and 16,248
calls involving exposure to conventional cigarettes in the
3-1/2-year period. Some 51 percent of the calls to poison
centers due to e-cigarettes involved children 5 years old and
under.
Poisoning from conventional cigarettes generally happens
when young children eat them. Poisoning from e-cigarettes can
occur when the liquid containing nicotine is ingested, inhaled
or absorbed through the skin or eyes.
In the study, the most common side effects from e-cigarette
exposure were vomiting, nausea and eye irritation.
Frieden said e-cigarette liquids were "a threat to small
children" because they come in candy and fruit flavors and the
packaging does not have to be child-proof.
Although the risks of e-cigarettes are still not clear, many
municipalities are moving to curb their use in public places,
with bans in place in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago.
Leading U.S. brands include blu by Lorillard Inc and
products from privately held NJOY and Logic Technology.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Lisa Von Ahn)