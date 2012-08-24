UPDATE 3-U.S. court strikes down graphic warnings on cigarettes

* Law required graphic images on cigarette packs, ads
* Appeals court says law violates corporate speech rights
* Supreme Court may have to weigh in on divergent rulings
By David Ingram and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday struck down a law that requires tobacco companies to use
graphic health warnings, such as of a man exhaling smoke through
a hole in his throat.
The 2-1 decision by the court in Washington, D.C.,
contradicts another appeals court's ruling in a similar case
earlier this year, setting up the possibility the U.S. Supreme
Court will weigh in on the dispute.
The court's majority in the latest ruling found the label
requirement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration violated
corporate speech rights.
"This case raises novel questions about the scope of the
government's authority to force the manufacturer of a product to
go beyond making purely factual and accurate commercial
disclosures and undermine its own economic interest -- in this
case, by making 'every single pack of cigarettes in the country
mini billboard' for the government's anti-smoking message,"
wrote Judge Janice Rogers Brown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit.
The FDA "has not provided a shred of evidence" showing that
the graphic labels would reduce smoking, Brown added.
Five tobacco companies representing most of the major
cigarette makers in the United States challenged the FDA rules:
Reynolds American Inc, Lorillard Inc ;
Commonwealth Brands Inc, which is owned by Britain's Imperial
Tobacco Group Plc ; Liggett Group LLC and Santa Fe
Natural Tobacco Co Inc.
The FDA has argued the images of rotting teeth and diseased
lungs are accurate and necessary to warn consumers -- especially
teenagers -- about the risks of smoking.
The health agency said on Friday that it does not comment on
possible, pending or ongoing litigation. The U.S. Department of
Justice, which argued the case for the FDA, said it needs to
review the ruling before deciding on next steps.
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, which has vigorously
supported stricter cigarette laws, urged the government to
appeal.
"Today's ruling is wrong on the science and law, and it is
by no means the final word on the new cigarette warnings," said
Matthew Myers, the group's president, in a statement.
YOUTH EPIDEMIC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates
some 45 million U.S. adults smoke cigarettes, which are the
leading cause of preventable death in the United States. And the
World Health Organization predicts smoking could kill 8 million
people each year by 2030 if governments do not do more to help
people quit.
The U.S. Surgeon General warned in March that youth smoking
has reached epidemic proportions, as one in four U.S. high
school seniors is a regular cigarette smoker, paving the way to
a lifetime of addiction.
Judge Judith Rogers, who wrote the dissenting opinion, said
the FDA warnings were factual, and necessary to counter tobacco
companies' history of deceptive advertising.
"The government has an interest of paramount importance in
effectively conveying information about the health risks of
smoking to adolescent would-be smokers and other consumers," she
wrote.
Congress passed a law in 2009 that gave the FDA broad powers
to regulate the tobacco industry, including imposing the label
regulation. The law requires color warning labels big enough to
cover the top 50 percent of a cigarette pack's front and back
panels, and the top 20 percent of print advertisements.
The FDA released nine new warnings in June 2011 that were
meant to go into effect this September, the first change in U.S.
cigarette warning labels in 25 years. Cigarette packs already
carry text warnings from the U.S. Surgeon General.
The ruling against the FDA means tobacco companies will
likely not have to comply with the requirements for now, given
divergent court rulings.
The U.S. Appeals Court for the 6th Circuit, based in
Cincinnati, upheld the bulk of the FDA's new tobacco regulations
in March, including the requirement for warning images on
cigarette packs.
The difference in the two cases is that the FDA had not
introduced the specific images when the companies filed the 6th
Circuit suit. While the Washington suit focused on the images,
the appeals court in Cincinnati addressed the larger issue of
the FDA's regulatory power.
Most countries in the European Union already carry graphic
images to illustrate the health risks of smoking. Earlier this
month, Australia took a further step to limit smoking
advertising by banning company logos on cigarette packs, and the
EU said it was considering a similar ban.