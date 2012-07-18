UPDATE 2-U.S. taps clearinghouses for tough new rules

* US regulators designate "financial market utilities"
* Firms include ICE, CME, and Options Clearing Corp
* Firms may get access to Fed's discount window
By Alexandra Alper and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 18 Large clearinghouses and
other utilities that handle trillions of dollars in financial
transactions face heightened scrutiny as U.S. regulators on
Wednesday plan to set tough new rules on them to safeguard the
financial system from destabilizing shocks.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which was set up
to monitor risks in the financial system, labeled the Chicago
Mercantile Exchange Inc, the Depository Trust Company
and six other firms as "systemically important" - a term that
will give them valuable government backstops, as well as being
under a more watchful eye.
"These critical market infrastructures will be subject to
heightened risk management standards," Treasury Secretary Tim
Geithner said after the council voted to designate the firms.
The announcement heralded the council's first concrete
action since it was established in the summer of 2010 and comes
as other financial scandals have shaken investor confidence,
including the revelation that bankers tried to manipulate the
key Libor benchmark interest rate.
The council offered no recommendations on how to fix the
London Interbank Offered Rate.
A senior administration official said the council was still
weighing which non-bank financial firms to slap with the
"systemically important" designation.
Private equity firms, mutual funds and hedge funds have been
fighting the potential label, which would force them to carry
more capital as well as complying with tough new rules.
Other entities designated on Wednesday are: The Clearing
House Payments Company, CLS Bank International, Fixed Income
Clearing Corporation, ICE Clear Credit LLC, National Securities
Clearing Corporation and The Options Clearing Corporation.
It is not clear when the clearinghouses and financial
utilities will have to comply with the new risk management rules
as their main regulator now will have to craft the standard.
CAREFUL SELECTION
Regulators chose the eight firms based on the monetary value
of the transactions they process, their interconnectedness with
other firms and the impact their failure would have on markets.
The failure of CME, for example, would "create enormous
uncertainty" and could jeopardize the orderly functioning of
U.S. markets, the council said in its second annual report to
Congress.
CME clears 96 percent of the entire market for U.S.
futures, options and commodity options. The Options Clearing
Corporation held $76 billion in margin deposits on behalf of its
members as of 2011.
The so-called financial market utilities, which acts as the
plumbing for the financial system, were for the most part eager
for the designation as they see it as a form of government
endorsement that could appeal to customers.
None of the financial utilities contested their initial
designation, which was made in May.
The eight firms will be subject to tougher enforcement
examinations and risk management standards. But they may also be
granted access in emergency situations to the Fed's discount
window, which provides cheap short-term funding.
Banks that hold $50 billion in assets already face tougher
rules, including higher capital requirements.
The designated firms were described in the council's second
annual report, which flagged many of the same risks to the U.S.
financial system that it highlighted in its first report to
Congress last year. Those include Europe's debt crisis, the weak
U.S. economy and concerns over the safety of money market funds.
They also released a report that recommended additional
study of contingent capital, a type of bond that converts to
equity and is designed to bolster banks in crisis.