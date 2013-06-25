Obama takes on power plant emissions as part of climate plan

| WASHINGTON, June 25
WASHINGTON, June 25 President Barack Obama will
attempt to kick-start a global climate agenda on Tuesday with
proposals including a plan to limit carbon emissions from
existing U.S. power plants that is sure to face opposition from
the coal industry, many business groups and Republican
lawmakers.
Obama, whose first-term attempt to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions through a "cap and trade" system was thwarted by
Congress, promised in his second inaugural address to tackle the
issue again.
Environmentalists and Obama's political base have been
anxious for action, but the first months of his second term have
been dominated by immigration reform, a failed attempt to pass
strict gun control measures, and a series of political scandals.
Republicans, in turn, have been emboldened by Obama's
stumbles. Many also question climate science and oppose
regulatory actions they say could hurt the economy.
The Democratic president aims to address those concerns and
make good on his inaugural promise with a speech, scheduled for
1:55 p.m. (1755 GMT), that lays out a new plan to reduce
emissions, boost renewable fuels, and lead the world in tackling
global warming.
The key proposal involves the thousands of power plants,
many of them coal-fired, which account for roughly one-third of
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Obama will direct the Environmental Protection Agency to
draft a plan setting carbon emission limits on existing power
plants by June 2014, finalizing those rules a year later,
according to senior administration officials who briefed
reporters before the speech.
"We already set limits for arsenic, mercury and lead, but we
let power plants release as much carbon pollution as they want,"
one official said.
The proposals are likely to draw criticism from segments of
the energy industry and some Republican lawmakers that they will
cost jobs and hurt the U.S. economic recovery. In addition, they
could be tied up in court for years.
The administration officials did not give details of what
the limits for existing plants would entail. Separately, the EPA
would finalize overdue plans for carbon limits on new power
plants by September, they said.
Environmental groups that had early word of the
administration's plans cheered.
"Tackling carbon pollution from power plants is the greatest
opportunity and should be at the core of any serious approach
to reduce U.S. emissions. For the first time, a U.S. president
is taking such action," Andrew Steer, president of the World
Resources Institute, said in a statement.
"This announcement will have ripple effects that will
increase the urgency of action around the globe."
KEYSTONE OVERHANG, INTERNATIONAL FOCUS
None of the president's proposals, including plans to reduce
emissions from heavy duty trucks after 2018, require
congressional approval. That alone is likely to spark howls from
Obama's opponents on Capitol Hill.
"(Obama) made it very clear that his preference would be for
Congress to act and move comprehensive energy and climate
legislation forward," the official told reporters. "At this
point ... the president is prepared to act."
Some environmentalists fear that Obama will use new climate
measures to head off criticism if his administration approves
the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry oil from
Canada to refineries in Texas.
A senior administration official said the decision on
Keystone has not been made.
Green groups want Obama to reject the pipeline. Republicans
and many businesses say it will help the economy, and some
unions support the project because of the jobs likely to be
created during the pipeline's construction.
The president's allies abroad will be watching, too. In
2009, Obama pledged to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by
roughly 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020 - cheering partners
in Europe, who were frustrated by less ambitious promises made
by Obama's Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
Obama will stand by that pledge on Tuesday, and officials
said Washington wants to take the lead in international efforts
to seek a new agreement to reduce emissions after 2020.
"We will be seeking an agreement that is ambitious,
inclusive and flexible," the White House said in a written
version of Obama's climate plan.
As part of its global efforts, the White House would propose
World Trade Organization talks on free trade in environmental
goods and services, officials said. The United States would also
plan to end its support of public financing for new coal power
plants overseas unless they used carbon capture technology. Very
poor countries would still get support.
Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed this month to
cooperate in fighting climate change by cutting the use of
hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs.
The White House plan includes measures to tackle HFCs as
well as emissions from methane, another potent greenhouse gas.