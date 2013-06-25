UPDATE 3-Obama takes on power plants as part of new climate plan

* Obama: Keystone pipeline must not exacerbate carbon
pollution
* Republicans say president's plan hurts economy, kills jobs
* Court challenges ahead
By Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, June 25 President Barack Obama tried
to revive his stalled climate change agenda on Tuesday,
promising new rules to cut carbon emissions from U.S. power
plants and other domestic actions including support for
renewable energy.
Obama also signaled he would block construction of the
Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada if it contributed to
climate change. That does not mean the project is doomed,
however. A State Department report, which Obama could reference,
has said the pipeline would not change the outlook for carbon
emissions because the development of Canada's oil sands would
continue whether it is approved or not.
Canada weighed in on Obama's remarks, saying it did not
think there would be a net increase in carbon emissions if the
proposed pipeline from the Alberta oil sands to Texas is built,
according to the country's natural resources minister.
Obama's long-awaited climate plan, detailed in a speech at
Georgetown University, drew criticism from the coal industry,
which would be hit hard by carbon limits, and Republicans, who
accused the Democratic president of advancing policies that harm
the economy and kill jobs. Environmentalists largely cheered the
proposals, though some said the moves did not go far enough.
Obama's first-term attempt to reduce climate-warming carbon
emissions in a "cap and trade" system was thwarted by Congress,
and his administration's long process of studying whether to
approve the Keystone XL pipeline has raised hackles from
business groups and Republican critics.
With Congress unlikely to pass climate legislation, Obama
said his administration would set rules using its executive
authority.
"We limit the amount of toxic chemicals like mercury and
sulfur and arsenic in our air or our water, but power plants can
still dump unlimited amounts of carbon pollution into the air
for free," Obama said.
"That's not right. That's not safe. And it needs to stop."
Obama said he had directed the Environmental Protection
Agency to craft new emissions rules for thousands of power
plants, the bulk of which burn coal and which account for
roughly one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
Share prices for major U.S. coal mining companies stabilized
on Tuesday after tumbling on Monday, in some cases to multi-year
lows, in anticipation of the White House plan.
KEYSTONE XL PIPELINE SIGNAL?
Environmental activists welcomed Obama's speech, while
Republicans raised economic concerns.
"It's tantamount to kicking the ladder out from beneath the
feet of many Americans struggling in today's economy," said
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who planned to talk to
Obama about his concerns at a meeting at the White House.
The president's unexpected comments on TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline drew a mixed response as well.
A decision to approve or reject the pipeline is expected
later this year or in early 2014.
"Our national interest will be served only if this project
does not significantly exacerbate the problem of carbon
pollution," Obama said. "The net effects of the pipeline's
impact on our climate will be absolutely critical to determining
whether this project is allowed to go forward," he said.
Keystone XL supporters and foes heard what they wanted in
Obama's remarks.
"Based on the lengthy review by the State Department,
construction of the pipeline would not have a significant
environmental impact," said Brendan Buck, a spokesman for
Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner.
"It's time to sign off on Keystone and put Americans to work."
Bill McKibben, a leading activist against the project, said
Obama had set an appropriate standard with his remarks and
called that "encouraging news," while environmentalist Tom
Steyer hailed "the Keystone death knell."
Some observers have worried that a strong push for new
climate change measures would be used by the White House to
offset an eventual approval of the controversial pipeline.
In its draft environmental impact study in March the State
Department found that the project would not have an impact on
climate because the oil sands from which the oil would be
extracted would make it to market whether or not the pipeline
was approved. The EPA has questioned that finding, and the two
agencies will need to come to an agreement before the final
report is sent to Obama for his decision.
COURT CHALLENGES AHEAD
The pipeline aside, Obama's administration faces a long
fight over his power plant proposals. The EPA is routinely
challenged in court, both by industry groups seeking to quash
rules and by green groups trying to push the agency to set
tougher standards. Attorneys general from four coal-dependent
states made it clear that they would fight back against
"overreaching regulations."
The new rules on existing power plants, which Obama wants
finalized by June 2015, could be tied up in court for years.
"Challenges defining standards for existing power plants
mean that delays are likely, exacerbating uncertainties for
utilities attempting compliance with other power plant
regulations," said research firm Eurasia Group in a note.
Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, the No.
2 U.S. coal mining state after Wyoming, said Obama had "declared
a war on coal," and the industry said the rules threatened its
viability.
"If the Obama administration fails to recognize the
environmental progress the industry has made and continues to
adopt more regulations, coal power could cease to exist, which
would be devastating for our economy," said Mike Duncan,
president of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity.
Ann Carlson, faculty director of the Emmett Center on
Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA, was unimpressed.
"All Obama has done is tell his Environmental Protection
Agency to issue rules that are already required under the terms
of a settlement EPA entered into after being sued for missing
deadlines," Carlson wrote in a blog post.
Obama's allies abroad were watching closely. The president
said Washington would lead the world in talks to fight climate
change and reiterated his pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas
emissions by roughly 17 percent below 2005 levels by 2020.
The European Union said it wanted more than words:
"Internationally, the White House plan contains a number of
good intentions which have now to be translated into more
concrete action," said EU climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard.