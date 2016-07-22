New gas pipelines would make U.S. miss climate target -report

| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 The United States will miss
its emission-reduction targets under the Paris climate agreement
if 19 pending natural gas pipelines are built across eastern
states, a report published on Friday by environmental groups
said.
Oil Change International and 11 other organizations found
that 19 proposed pipelines due to move natural gas from the
shale fields of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to states
from Louisiana to New York would unlock at least 15.2 billion
cubic feet per day of new natural gas production.
This would lock the country into more natural gas-fired
electricity rather than renewable energy, and cause the United
States to miss a target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions 83
percent from 2005 levels by 2050, the report said.
"Our calculations show that the rise in gas consumption
projected by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) would
alone lead to emissions that would surpass the current long-term
U.S. climate target by 2040," it added.
Owners of the pipelines cited included Spectra Energy Co
, Williams Cos Inc and EQT Corp.
The study comes as opponents of hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, move from targeting drilling sites to planned pipeline
routes. By limiting the capacity for transporting carbon-based
fuels, they hope to reduce the number of projects developed.
Environmentalists and landowners in states like New York
have helped to block or slow down construction of proposed
pipelines, such as the Pennsylvania-to-New York Constitution
Pipeline.
Energy companies and building unions have raised concerns
about this opposition to pipeline construction, and accused
protesters of being ill-informed about the need for
infrastructure.
American Petroleum Institute President Jack Gerard told
reporters in May he wants to take "the shrill politics out of
it."
The report recommends that the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission, which reviews pipeline construction applications,
and other federal agencies weigh the climate change impacts of
new infrastructure before approving projects.
This so-called "climate test" was a position that Democratic
presidential candidate Bernie Sanders had advocated, and
resembles the criteria President Barack Obama applied when he
rejected TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline.
Sanders supporters negotiated its inclusion in the
Democratic Party 2016 policy platform with representatives for
presumptive party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, who had
previously called natural gas a bridge fuel between coal and
renewable energy.
"This should be a wake up call to anyone promoting natural
gas as a bridge to a clean energy future. Put simply, it's not,"
said Stephen Kretzmann, Oil Change International director.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)