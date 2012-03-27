US to propose first climate limits on power plants

* Long-delayed carbon rule on power plants due Tuesday
* Rules opposed by Republicans, some in industry
* Not expected to affect modified plants
* Could virtually halt building of new coal plants
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 26 The Obama administration
will propose as soon as Tuesday the first ever standards to cut
carbon dioxide emissions from new power plants, sources involved
in talks on the matter said - a move that is likely to be hotly
contested by Republicans and industry in an election year.
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose
the long-delayed rules, known as New Source Performance
Standards, that would effectively limit emissions of all new
U.S. power plants to those of efficient natural gas plants.
"Tuesday could be the day," said one source close to the
administration.
Opponents of the rules, which include Republicans and some
Democrats from energy-intensive states, say they will prevent
companies from building new coal plants since coal plants emit
roughly double the carbon dioxide as natural gas.
The EPA's overall clean-air efforts have divided the power
industry between companies that have moved toward cleaner
energy, such as Exelon and NextEra, and those
that generate most of their power from coal, such as Southern Co
and American Electric Power.
The sources said, however, that coal plants could add
equipment to capture and bury underground for permanent storage
their carbon emissions. The rules would likely give any new coal
plants time to get those systems running, by requiring that they
average the emissions cuts over decades, they added.
Record low prices for natural gas and the looming air rules
have pushed many companies to put older coal plants into
retirement.
The EPA is moving forward on the climate rules, which do not
need to be approved by Congress, after a wide-ranging climate
bill died in the Senate in 2010.
Environmentalists who were stung by President Barack Obama's
decision last September to delay a major smog rule, cheered the
prospect of performance standard rules they say will help
protect the country from climate change.
"The bottom line for our country is that cleaner power will
cut harmful carbon dioxide pollution, protect our children and
help secure a safe prosperous future," said Vickie Patton, the
general counsel for the Environmental Defense Fund.
The rules are expected to affect only new plants, not
modified plants, which would be a concession to industry.
Existing plants would not be included, but the new proposals
could set the stage for the EPA to regulate them in the coming
years.
The EPA's clean air chief Gina McCarthy has said there's no
guarantee the rules will be finalized before the Nov. 6
election, which means they could be more easily overturned if
Obama lost the election.
The EPA did not immediately comment on when the rules would
be proposed.