UPDATE 2-Obama climate adviser Zichal to step down -officials

By Patrick Rucker and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama's top
adviser on energy and climate change, Heather Zichal, plans to
step down in the next few weeks after five years at the White
House, senior administration officials said on Monday.
Zichal, 37, has advised Obama since his 2008 presidential
campaign and helped shape the administration's policies to curb
greenhouse gas emissions blamed for contributing to global
warming.
Zichal was the architect of the president's plan, announced
in June, to cut carbon emissions from U.S. power plants,
reviving his climate agenda after a planned "cap and trade"
system was thwarted by Congress during his first term.
Zichal plans to move to a non-government job. She had other
opportunities within the administration but decided the time was
right to move on, officials said.
A replacement has not been named.
"Heather is one of the president's most trusted policy
advisers. The president values her expertise and counsel and is
grateful for her service," White House chief of staff Denis
McDonough said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Dan Utech, a deputy director for energy and climate change
at the White House and one-time adviser to former Energy
Secretary Steven Chu, could be tapped to replace Zichal.
An Iowa native, Zichal is one of only a handful of advisers
from Obama's 2008 campaign still working at the White House.
Other big names such as communications gurus David Axelrod and
David Plouffe left for the private sector much earlier.
The first-term heads of the Environmental Protection Agency,
Department of the Interior and Department of Energy have also
stepped down and been replaced.
Zichal started thinking about leaving the White House after
the 2012 election but waited to help usher through Obama's new
climate initiatives in June. Obama raised the hopes of
environmentalists with his reference to climate change in his
January inaugural address.
The EPA is now taking the lead on implementing that agenda,
with emissions standards for new power plants unveiled in
September and those for existing plants due in 2014.
But officials said the White House would continue to be
deeply involved in climate and energy policy.
"We will continue to make important progress in reducing
carbon pollution to help keep our air and water clean and
protect our kids, helping communities prepare for a changing
climate and leading international efforts to address climate
change," McDonough said.
LEGACY, BALANCING ACT
Zichal's job mixes outreach with environmentalists, industry
and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. She helped implement policy to
double renewable energy generation in Obama's first term and
oversaw the administration's response to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico
oil spill.
Zichal worked with car makers and fossil fuel producers to
try to balance Obama's ambition to curb pollution without
putting an undue burden on the economy. That led to a 2009 deal
to boost fuel efficiency on new cars that was backed by the auto
industry.
Obama's plan to cut pollution from coal-fired power plants,
meanwhile, is likely to face years of court challenges.
An administration decision on whether to approve or reject
TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada looms as the
next defining moment for Obama's climate legacy.
The president surprised listeners to the June speech
unveiling his new climate policies by signaling he would block
construction of the pipeline if it significantly exacerbated the
problem of carbon pollution.
One senior administration official told Reuters on Monday
Obama should be judged by whether he keeps his promises reducing
greenhouse gas pollution rather than on his decision on any one
particular issue. The decision on Keystone, technically being
handled by the State Department, could still be months away.