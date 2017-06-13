版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 23:10 BJT

U.S. withdrawal from Paris climate deal unlikely to impact emissions

LONDON, June 13 The withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate pact is unlikely to have a direct impact on the expected decline in global carbon emissions, BP's chief economist said on Tuesday.

"Nearly all the improvement in (carbon reduction) comes from the developing world, it isn't coming from OECD or America," Spencer Dale said during a presentation of BP's annual Statistical Review of World Energy.

The reduction in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in recent years has been a result of cheaper natural gas pushing out more polluting coal rather than regulations, he said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐