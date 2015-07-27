U.S. private sector vows to ante up on climate finance

| WASHINGTON, July 27
WASHINGTON, July 27 Some of the biggest U.S.
corporate names on Monday offered their support - and billions
of dollars in green financing pledges - to buttress the Obama
administration's quest for a global agreement on combating
climate change.
Google, Apple, Goldman Sachs and 10 other well-known
companies joined the White House in launching the American
Business Act on Climate Pledge, a campaign that the White House
said would inject $140 billion in low-carbon investments into
the global economy.
Massive private sector commitments are seen by participants
as essential to getting a global agreement on climate change in
Paris in December. Emerging nations have demanded that any
agreement include tens of billions of dollars in financing from
developed nations to help their economies adapt to a low-carbon
future.
Although not all the corporate pledges represented new
commitments, Monday's announcement showed the administration's
ability to get private sector buy-in for international climate
change financing.
Mindy Lubber, president of environmental investor group
Ceres, applauded the announcements but said the White House
cannot rely solely on these pledges.
"Voluntary commitments alone will not get us the meaningful
reductions we need," she said. "Strong carbon-reducing policies
are hugely important."
None of the companies involved in Monday's announcement were
from the fossil fuel sector of the economy, though the White
House said there could be a second round of pledges in the fall
ahead of the Paris conference.
Other companies included General Motors, Bank of
America, Microsoft and Coca Cola, many
of which also announced measures to reduce their own greenhouse
gas emissions and deploy more clean energy.
The White House said the companies' promises would lead to
at least 1,600 megawatts of new renewable energy being brought
on line. Water-use intensity would be reduced by 15 percent and
the companies would target zero net deforestation in their
supply chains.
Google, which claims to be the biggest corporate purchaser
of renewable power globally, pledged to triple those purchases
over the next decade.
In a blog post on Google's website, CEO Eric Schmidt said
while the private sector can play a leadership role on climate
change, it needs political certainty to encourage companies to
scale up their investments.
"We need the world's political leaders to confirm that
investments in clean energy are sound, and that the laws and
policies meant to enable such investment will be designed for
the long term," Schmidt wrote.
Among other elements of the plan, Apple, one of the
13 companies, pledged to bring nearly 300 MW of renewable energy
online in five states and the Sichuan province in China.
Berkshire Hathaway said it will retire 75 percent of
its coal-fueled generating capacity in Nevada by 2019.
Soft-drink manufacturers Coca Cola and Pepsi Co. vowed to
reduce the carbon footprint of their businesses: Pepsi pledging
to expand its sustainable farming initiative for its supply
chain, and Coca Cola saying it would reduce the carbon footprint
of the "drink in your hand" by 25 percent by 2020.
Obama needs voluntary private sector participation because
the Republican-controlled Congress, which has power over public
financing, appears reluctant to authorize extensive spending on
renewable energy investments.
Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to host an event
at the State Department on October 20-21 to "highlight American
leadership in climate investment and innovative solutions to our
toughest climate finance challenges."
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace)