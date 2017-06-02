UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt

* Some CEOs will not abandon presidential advisory boards
* Among them are CEOs of Wal-Mart, IBM, JPMorgan Chase
* They cite the need to have a seat at table, stay engaged
* White House pushes back against criticism
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate
move
(Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's
manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
By David Shepardson and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, June 2 Several major U.S. companies,
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Co
and IBM Corp, on Friday said their CEOs will
remain in an influential presidential advisory group despite
objecting to President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Paris
climate accord.
Citing the need to stay engaged with the administration,
business leaders said they would remain in their advisory roles
to continue working to influence White House policies.
Trump, a Republican, on Thursday said he would pull the
United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight
climate change, drawing anger and condemnation from world
leaders and heads of industry.
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and
Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger reacted by leaving White
House advisory councils after Trump's move.
"Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for
America or the world," Musk said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
He was a member of the business advisory group, known as the
President’s Strategic and Policy Forum. He also belonged to
Trump's manufacturing jobs council.
Asked about CEOs' criticism of the U.S. withdrawal, White
House spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday said some companies that
expressed support for remaining in the agreement raised concerns
about the emissions reduction targets.
Spicer, speaking to reporters at a daily news conference,
added he does not know if Trump will replace Musk and Iger on
the business council.
A spokesman for Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest
U.S. retailer, said on Friday that Chief Executive Doug McMillon
will remain on the business council.
McMillon said in a Facebook post late on Thursday he was
"disappointed in today's news about the Paris Agreement. We
think it's important for countries to work together to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions."
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty will remain on the council, the
company said on Friday as it reaffirmed its support for the
Paris accord.
"IBM believes we can make a constructive contribution by
having a direct dialogue with the administration – as we do with
governments around the world," a company spokeswoman said.
Cleveland Clinic Chief Executive Toby Cosgrove will also
remain on the council, a spokeswoman said.
Another prominent chief executive, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, criticized Trump's decision. The company
acknowledged Friday that he would not step down from Trump's
business group.
"I absolutely disagree with the administration on this
issue, but we have a responsibility to engage our elected
officials to work constructively and advocate for policies that
improve people's lives and protect our environment," Dimon said
in a statement.
PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Indra Nooyi is expected
to remain on the council. The company said in a statement on
Friday that while it is "disappointed with the announcement, we
hope there is a way for the accord to move forward with the U.S.
at the table."
'LET'S GET A BETTER DEAL'
Other chief executives also issued statements criticizing
the decision to withdraw from the accord, including the heads of
Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Goldman Sachs
.
General Electric Co CEO Jeff Immelt, who is on
Trump's manufacturing council, said on Thursday he was
disappointed in the decision and added: "Industry must now lead
and not depend on government."
Immelt will remain on the council, a company spokeswoman
said on Friday.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who is also on Trump's
manufacturing council, called the withdrawal "a failure of
American leadership." A union spokesman said on Friday that
Trumka intends to remain on the council to serve "as a voice for
working people." Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg also will remain on the manufacturing council, the
company said.
Trump administration officials pushed back against company
criticisms in television interviews on Friday.
National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn dismissed
concerns about potential economic fallout from the climate deal
withdrawal, such as the potential of other countries slapping
tariffs on American manufacturers.
In an interview on CNBC on Friday, Cohn said the move was
part of the administration's efforts to boost U.S. economic
growth and help companies by increasing demand for U.S. goods,
along with other efforts targeting regulations, taxes and
infrastructure.
"If we can grow our economy, we're going to consume more and
more products," he said. "We're going to need more manufacturing
in the United States just to deal with domestic consumption."
The issue could resurface later this month when, according
to an administration spokesman, the White House plans to hold a
June 19 meeting with technology leaders.
Kellyanne Conway, a White House senior adviser, said on Fox
News the deal would have "a statistically insignificant impact
on the environment."
"If you really cared about that piece, and you're one of
these CEOs crowing today, then you would say 'let's get a better
deal,'" she said in the interview on Friday, adding that Trump
had said he was open to future negotiations.
Trump created the business advisory group in December before
taking office to assist him in making policy decisions. The
council is led by Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of
Blackstone Group LP.
Blackrock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said on
Thursday he would continue to serve on Trump's business forum,
despite reservations about the White House climate decision
because he believes he can add to policy discussions and be a
voice for investors.
General Motors Co said Chief Executive Officer Mary
Barra also would remain on the presidential advisory panel,
while it remained unclear whether Ford Motor Co's new
chief executive, James Hackett, would join the group.
In February, Uber Technologies Inc CEO Travis
Kalanick quit the business advisory council amid internal
pressure over Trump's immigration policies.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)