UPDATE 3-NY prosecutor says Exxon misled investors on climate change

By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, June 2 New York's top prosecutor on
Friday accused Exxon Mobil of misleading investors about
how it accounts for climate change risks, court filings show,
offering a rare look inside an ongoing fraud investigation as it
pressed the company to turn over more documents.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a court filing he
had evidence of "potential materially false and misleading
statements by Exxon" that could have led investors to think the
U.S. oil giant company properly assessed the risks when it
actually ignored a formula to estimate the impact of future
environmental regulation on new deals.
Schneiderman's filing came a day after President Donald
Trump announced plans to withdraw the United States from the
Paris climate accord, in which nearly 200 countries pledged to
lower their greenhouse gas emissions to try to slow global
warming. World leaders and many U.S. executives condemned the
decision.
"ExxonMobil's external statements have accurately described
its use of a proxy cost of carbon, and the documents produced to
the Attorney General make this fact unmistakably clear," said
Exxon spokesman Scott Silvestri. "We will respond fully to the
Attorney General's inaccurate and irresponsible allegations
about proxy cost in our court filings."
'MAY BE A SHAM'
Schneiderman's filing focused on the method Exxon used to
give its investors estimates of the regulatory cost of
greenhouse gas emissions on new projects. The company frequently
showed investors a number it called a "proxy cost" for
greenhouse gasses as a way to assure them it was accounting for
potential changes to government policy that would make producing
and burning fossil fuels more expensive.
"The exercise described to investors may be a sham,"
Schneiderman wrote, because Exxon may not have actually applied
it when estimating profits and losses on its investments.
"Exxon's own documents suggest that if Exxon had applied the
proxy cost it promised to shareholders, at least one substantial
oil sands project may have projected a financial loss, rather
than a profit, over the course of the project's original
timeline," Schneiderman wrote.
The New York prosecutor is not the only authority examining
Exxon's climate-related statements to investors. Exxon said on
Sept. 20 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
investigating how it valued its oil and gas reserves in the wake
of low prices and potential curbs on carbon emissions.
UNUSUAL TRANSPARENCY
Exxon has been fighting Schneiderman's requests for
information about its climate change policies in both state and
federal court, claiming it should not have to turn over records
because the New York prosecutor's probe is politically motivated
and abusive to the company.
Its resistance has created a highly unusual condition: State
and federal prosecutors normally only reveal their findings once
they've completed the process and are ready to file charges.
But Exxon's attempts to fight Schneiderman's subpoenas - it
even sued Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura
Healey, who is also probing the company, in federal court - have
led Schneiderman to use evidence he's uncovered so far to argue
his case for why Exxon should be forced to hand over more
documents.
Exxon has already turned over 2 million documents as part of
the investigation, leading to the discovery that Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson, who until December was chief executive of
Exxon, used a separate email address and an alias, "Wayne
Tracker," to discuss climate change-related issues while at the
company.
Schneiderman is seeking records he says Exxon has been
withholding, as well the ability to interview Exxon employees
who might know about Exxon's internal climate change
discussions.
On May 23, a New York State appeals court ruled Exxon should
turn over records Schneiderman was requesting.
Exxon shares were down 1.5 percent Friday at $79.49. Crude
prices fell on worries Trump's decision to withdraw from the
global climate accord could ultimately result in an
overabundance of oil production.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)