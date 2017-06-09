UPDATE 1-Exxon calls NY prosecutor's climate change probe 'harassment' in filing

(Adds details on Tillerson's emails)
By Ernest Scheyder and Emily Flitter
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York
court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor's recent claim
to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that
he was abusing his investigative powers.
The company said Schneiderman's allegation it had neglected
to estimate the impact of future environmental regulation on new
deals was "frivolous" and that no "legitimate law enforcement
need" would be served by giving his office more documents.
"For a prosecutor proceeding in good faith, the absence of
any evidence of wrongdoing is grounds for closing an
investigation, not expanding it," Exxon wrote in its filing with
the court.
Schneiderman's office denied the allegations.
"As detailed in our filing last week, the Attorney General's
office has a substantial basis to suspect that Exxon's proxy
cost analysis may have been a sham," said Amy Spitalnick, a
spokeswoman for the New York attorney general. "This office
takes potential misrepresentations to investors very seriously
and will vigorously seek to enforce this subpoena. We look
forward to next week's hearing."
Schneiderman sought more materials from the oil producer as
part of an ongoing probe that has already reviewed nearly 3
million documents. He is examining whether Exxon misled the
public about its understanding of the effects of greenhouse gas
emissions on the earth's climate.
The probe has already revealed Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson, who until December was chief executive of Exxon, used
a separate email address and an alias, "Wayne Tracker," to
discuss climate change-related issues while at the company.
Testimony Schneiderman made public on June 2 offered more
details about how the company handled the "Wayne Tracker"
account, which was first created in 2007. Exxon employee Connie
Feinstein, an information technology manager for the oil
company, told prosecutors changes in the email program Exxon
used, along with an automatic process that deleted internal
emails after 13 months, may have erased years' worth of "Wayne
Tracker" emails.
"We realized that the automated file sweeper had not been
disabled for a period of time as it should have been," Feinstein
said in the April 26 interview.
Exxon has been fighting Schneiderman's requests for
information about its climate change policies in both state and
federal court, claiming it should not have to turn over records
because the New York prosecutor's probe is politically
motivated.
The case is People of the State of New York v
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Exxon Mobil Corporation, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 451962/2016.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; Additional reporting
by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)