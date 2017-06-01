Goldman's Blankfein criticizes U.S decision to leave Paris climate deal

| June 1
June 1 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein criticized the United States'
decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal in his first
message on Twitter Inc since joining the platform six
years ago.
"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for
the U.S.'s leadership position in the world," Blankfein said,
adding the hashtag "ParisAgreement."
Goldman spokesman Michael Duvally confirmed that the account
is Blankfein's.
Blankfein's former No. 2 Gary Cohn is chief economic adviser
to President Donald Trump and was part of a "stay-in" camp that
included Trump's daughter Ivanka, Gary Cohn, and Energy
Secretary Rick Perry.
Other top executives also criticized the decision to quit
the accord, including Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and
General Electric Co CEO Jeff Immelt.
