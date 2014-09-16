White House partners with industry to tackle greenhouse gas

| WASHINGTON, Sept 16
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The White House on Tuesday
announced steps to tackle a potent greenhouse gas used in
refrigeration and air conditioning, of which the United States
is the world's largest producer, a week ahead of a major UN
summit focused on addressing climate change.
The Obama administration unveiled a batch of voluntary
private sector commitments and executive actions to phase out
the use of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which would result in the
equivalent reduction of 700 million tonnes of carbon dioxide
through 2025.
Industry leaders from companies such as Coca Cola, Dupont,
True Manufacturing and Honeywell attended an
event at the White House on Tuesday where they pledged to invest
in the next generation of HFC alternatives and to adopt more
climate-friendly technologies.
HFCs are factory gases that were used to replace
ozone-depleting substances in air conditioning, insulation and
refrigeration. Support is now growing to phase them out under
the UN's Montreal Protocol.
They are 10,000 times more potent than the most prevalent
greenhouse gas carbon dioxide and are growing at a rate of up to
15 percent per year.
"Today's commitments and actions demonstrate significant
U.S. leadership in advance of the United Nations Climate Summit
next week and build on progress made earlier in the
Administration," the White House Council on Environmental
Quality said in a statement.
They will also help build momentum for an amendment to the
Montreal Protocol to phase down the use of HFCs.
Additional announcements on HFCs are expected to be
announced at the UN Secretary General's Climate Summit in New
York City on Sept. 23, according to the Institute for Governance
& Sustainable Development.
"This is another important step by the White House in their
effort to capture the biggest climate prize in near term by the
phasing down of HFCs under the Montreal Protocol, a strategy now
supported by over 100 countries," said Stephen Andersen,
Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will carry out
some of the executive actions announced by the White House.
It will require companies to list additional fluorinated and
non-fluorinated chemicals as acceptable alternatives, identify
refrigerant management options to reduce HFCs from air
conditioning and refrigeration equipment and set up
sector-specific workshops on phasing out HFCs.
Industry also announced new investments and measures on
phasing out HFCs.
Stephen Yurek, president of industry group the
Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute announced
the industry will invest $5 billion in research and development
over the next decade to develop the next generation of
refrigerants.
Individual companies also made voluntary pledges Tuesday.
Coca Cola set a goal for all of its newly
purchased cold drink refrigerators to be HFC-free. It currently
has more than 1 million units in use throughout the globe.
Rival PepsiCo said it will begin buying new HFC-free
equipment starting in 2015 with a goal to be HFC-free by 2020.
DuPont, which invented fluorinated refrigerants,
announced its new products would reduce the greenhouse gas
content of refrigerants by 90 million tons carbon dioxide
equivalent in the U.S., and 245 million tons worldwide by 2025.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Andrew Hay)