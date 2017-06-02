UPDATE 13-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact

* Trump says pact would hurt economy, cost jobs
* Trump: Other nations won't be "laughing at us any more"
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend
accord
* Economists expect cleantech investment to shift to Asia,
Europe
(Adds comment from Russia, China, India)
By Valerie Volcovici and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, June 2 President Donald Trump on
Thursday said he would withdraw the United States from the
landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, drawing
anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry.
Trump, tapping into the "America First" message he used when
he was elected president last year, said the Paris accord would
undermine the U.S. economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American
national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent
disadvantage to the other countries of the world.
"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White
House Rose Garden under sunny skies on a warm June day,
fulfilling a major election campaign pledge.
"We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at
us any more. And they won't be," Trump said.
"The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the
countries that have collectively cost America trillions of
dollars through tough trade practices and in many cases lax
contributions to our critical military alliance," Trump added.
Republican U.S. congressional leaders backed Trump. Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded Trump "for dealing yet
another significant blow to the Obama administration's assault
on domestic energy production and jobs."
Supporters of the accord, including some leading U.S.
business figures, called Trump's move a blow to international
efforts to tackle dangers for the planet posed by global
warming.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama expressed regret
over the pullout from a deal he was instrumental in brokering.
"But even in the absence of American leadership; even as
this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject
the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and
businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and
help protect for future generations the one planet we've got,"
Obama added.
Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, said his
administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the
Paris accord or to have a new agreement "on terms that are fair
to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people,
its taxpayers." He complained in particular about China's terms
under the agreement.
International leaders reacted with disappointment, even
anger.
"The decision made by U.S. President Trump amounts to
turning their backs on the wisdom of humanity. I'm very
disappointed... I am angry," Japanese Environment Minister
Koichi Yamamoto told a news conference on Friday in an unusually
frank tone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel
Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in a rare
joint statement the agreement could not be renegotiated and
urged their allies to hasten efforts to combat climate change
and adapt.
"While the U.S. decision is disheartening, we remain
inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat
climate change and transition to clean growth economies," said
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
A summit between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top
European Union officials in Brussels on Friday will end with a
joint statement - the first ever issued by China and the EU -
committing both sides to full implementation of the Paris
accord.
Speaking in Berlin a day earlier, Premier Li said China, the
world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, would stick to its
commitment to fight climate change.
Russia also voiced abiding support for the Paris accord,
regardless of the U.S. withdrawal.
"We made the decision to join, and I don't think we will
(change) it," Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted
as saying by RIA news agency.
In India, one of the world's fastest growing major economies
and a growing contributor to pollution, a top advisor to
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vouched for intentions to switch to
renewable power generation independent of the Paris accord.
"The prime minister is very keen on this," Arvind Panagariya
said.
ISOLATED
With Trump's action, the United States will walk away from
nearly every other nation in the world on one of the pressing
global issues of the 21st century. Syria and Nicaragua are the
only other non-participants in the accord, signed by 195 nations
in Paris in 2015.
Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is the incoming
head of the U.N. Climate Change Conferences, which formalised
the 2015 pact, said Trump's decision was "deeply disappointing".
Fiji, like many other small island nations, is seen as
particularly vulnerable to global warming and a possible rise in
ocean levels as a result of melting polar ice.
U.S. business leaders voiced exasperation with the Trump
administration.
"Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for
the U.S.'s leadership position in the world," Goldman Sachs
Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein wrote on
Twitter.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Walt Disney CEO
Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory councils
after Trump's move.
Under the Paris accord, which took years to reach, rich and
poor countries committed to reducing emissions of greenhouse
gases generated by burning fossil fuels that are blamed by
scientists for warming the planet.
"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not
Paris," Trump said.
Pittsburgh's mayor, Democrat Bill Peduto, shot back on
Twitter that his city, long the heart of the U.S. steel
industry, actually embraced the Paris accord.
The spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
called the action a "major disappointment." The U.N. body that
handles climate negotiations said the accord could not be
renegotiated based on the request of a single nation.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, speaking in
Singapore on Friday, also called the U.S. decision
"disappointing... but not at all surprising," adding that
Australia remained "committed to our Paris commitments."
South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement "it is
regrettable that the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate
accord will undermine international responsibility and efforts
to respond to climate change."
'DEVASTATING HARM'
Trump said the United States would stop payments to the U.N.
Green Climate Fund, in which rich countries committed billions
of dollars to help developing nations deal with floods, droughts
and other impacts from climate change.
The White House said it would stick to U.N. rules for
withdrawing from the pact. Those rules require a nation to wait
three years from the date the pact gained legal force, Nov. 4,
2016, before formally seeking to leave. That country must then
wait another year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed disappointment and
said in an email to employees that he had spoken with Trump on
Tuesday to try to persuade him to stay in the Paris accord. "It
wasn't enough," he said.
Other business leaders warned that the U.S. economy would
give away technological leadership.
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said he was
disappointed, adding: "Climate change is real. Industry must now
lead and not depend on government."
Democrats also blasted Trump. Senate Democratic leader Chuck
Schumer called the decision "one of the worst policy moves made
in the 21st century because of the huge damage to our economy,
our environment and our geopolitical standing."
The United States had committed to reduce emissions by 26 to
28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025. The United States accounts
for more than 15 percent of total worldwide greenhouse gas
emissions, second only to China.
Leading climate scientists say greenhouse gas emissions trap
heat in the atmosphere and have caused a warming planet, sea
level rise, droughts and more frequent violent storms.
A "Global Trends" report prepared by the U.S. Director of
National Intelligence's office, released on Jan. 9, warned that
climate change posed security risks because of extreme weather,
stress on water and food, and global tensions over how to manage
the changes.
Last year was the warmest since records began in the 19th
Century, as global average temperatures continued a rise dating
back decades that scientists attribute to greenhouse gases.
Frank Rijsberman, Director-General of Seoul based Global
Green Growth Institute expected international funding for
investment needed to fight climate change would suffer, noting a
$1 billion reduction in U.S. funding the Green Climate Fund in
South Korea.
Economists said the U.S. withdrawal would potentially cost
U.S. jobs. China and the EU both already employ more workers in
the renewable energy sector than the United States, according to
the data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).
"Winding back the climate agenda means that the U.S. will be
left behind in the clean energy transition as other global
players, such as in Europe and China, demonstrate greater
commitment to deploying low carbon and job-creating solutions to
climate change," said Peter Kiernan, of the Economist
Intelligence Unit.
(Additinal reporting by Timothy Gardner, Roberta Rampton, and
Eric Walsh in WASHINGTON; Robin Emmott and Robert-Jan Bartunek
in BRUSSELS; Michelle Nichols at the UNITED NATIONS; Kiyoshi
Takenaka in TOKYO; Jane Chung in SEOUL; Jane Wardell in SYDNEY;
Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI; Writing by Will Dunham and
Henning Gloystein; Editing by Peter Cooney and Simon
Cameron-Moore)