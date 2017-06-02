WRAPUP 4-World pledges to save 'Mother Earth' despite Trump's snub to climate pact

* Global dismay at Trump's pullout of U.S. from Paris accord
* Putin more nuanced in support of pact
* China and EU agree to join forces against global warming
* France will work with U.S. states, cities to preserve pact
* Germany's Merkel says "Mother Earth" must be saved
(Adds comments from U.S. Secretary of State, background on coal
industry, paragraphs 22, 23, 29)
By Thomas Escritt and Philip Blenkinsop
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, June 2 China and Europe pledged
on Friday to unite to save what German Chancellor Angela Merkel
called "our Mother Earth", standing firmly against President
Donald Trump's decision to take the United States out of the
Paris climate change pact.
Trump's move was "a big mistake", said Donald Tusk, one of
the European Union's top officials.
Other countries, including India, signalled their commitment
to the accord, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said that
while the United States should have remained in the 2015 deal,
he would not judge Trump, and warned about the accord's impact
on jobs and poverty.
Tapping into the "America First" message he used on the
election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday. He
said participating in the pact would undermine the U.S. economy,
wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country
at a permanent disadvantage.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on television on Friday
the Paris deal "put an extraordinary burden" on the United
States.
"It was a transfer of wealth from the most powerful economy
in the world to other countries around the planet," he said.
There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.
France said it would work with U.S. states and cities to
keep up the fight against climate change. The governors of New
York, California and Washington State have announced creation of
a "climate alliance" committed to the Paris goals.
A number of business and industry figures criticised Trump's
decision; others focussed on what it might mean to their trade.
Germany's powerful car industry said Europe would need to
reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after
the "regrettable" U.S. decision.
The World Meteorological Organization estimated that U.S.
withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3
degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century
in a worst-case scenario.
Germany's Merkel, a pastor's daughter who is usually
intensely private about her faith, said the accord was needed
"to preserve our Creation".
"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important,
I say let's continue going down this path so we're successful
for our Mother Earth," she said to applause from lawmakers.
In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump's
"Make America Great Again" campaign slogan on its head, saying
in a rare English-language statement that it was time to "make
the planet great again".
CHINA AND EUROPE TOGETHER
At a long-planned meeting on Friday between Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang and European Union officials in Brussels, the leaders
pledged full implementation of the Paris deal. They committed to
cut fossil fuels use, develop more green technology and raise
funds to help poorer countries reduce emissions.
China, now the world's largest polluter, has emerged as
Europe's unlikely partner in this and other areas as Trump has
isolated the United States on many issues.
China said it was a responsible country that had been
tackling climate change.
"Today we are stepping up our cooperation on climate change
with China... We are convinced that yesterday's decision by the
United States to leave the Paris Agreement is a big mistake,"
European Council President Tusk said.
Earlier, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said: "There is no reverse gear to energy transition. There is
no backsliding on the Paris Agreement."
WARM WORDS
The vast majority of scientists believe global warming -
bringing with it sharp changes in climate patterns - is mainly
the result of human activities including power generation,
transport, agriculture and industry.
A small group of sceptics - some of them in the Trump White
House - believe this is a hoax that could damage business.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil
Corp, had supported staying in the pact. He said the
United States will continue efforts to reduce its emissions
despite Trump's decision.
"It was a policy decision and I think it's important that
everyone recognise the United States has a terrific record on
reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions," Tillerson told
reporters.
A number of figures from U.S. industry expressed their
dismay at Trump's move.
Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of U.S. conglomerate
General Electric, tweeted: "Climate change is real.
Industry must now lead and not depend on government."
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, and Walt Disney
CEO Robert Iger said they would leave White House advisory
councils after Trump's move.
German industry associations also criticised Trump's
decision, warning that it would harm the global economy and lead
to market distortions.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce and VDMA engineering
industry group warned that U.S. companies could gain short-term
advantages by Trump's decision.
"Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective
and competition-friendly way only by all states," said DIHK
President Eric Schweitzer.
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said on television
the withdrawal would help keep U.S. energy markets competitive,
allowing for a potential for coal. Coal industry officials have
said the sector hopes only to slow the economic bleeding that
has come with a glut of cheaper and cleaner natural gas.
On Thursday, the U.S. Sierra Club, an environmental group,
was scathing about Trump's endorsement of what he regards as
clean coal. It tweeted: "Clean coal, you can find that next to
the unicorns and leprechauns."
