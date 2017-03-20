Teens suing U.S. over climate change ask for Exxon's 'Wayne Tracker' emails

| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 Lawyers for a group of
teenagers suing the U.S. government in a climate change case
have asked the government and the oil industry's leading trade
group to turn over emails sent and received by U.S. Secretary of
State Rex Tillerson using an alias address while he was running
Exxon Mobil.
"It's possible that Rex Tillerson was communicating with
people in government related to climate and energy policy using
that email address," Julia Olson, a lawyer for the teenagers,
said on Monday, referring to the alias address
Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com.
Tillerson left Exxon Mobil Corp, where he had been
chief executive and chairman, in December, and also stepped down
then as chairman of industry trade group the American Petroleum
Institute.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office, which
is probing whether Exxon misled shareholders and the public
about climate change, wrote to a judge last week accusing the
company of not previously disclosing the alias and Tillerson's
communications through it.
Exxon said in response to the attorney general's letter that
the use of the alias was "entirely proper" and was aimed at
giving priority to emails from a group of senior
executives.
The teenagers' case, filed in federal court in Oregon, seeks
to prove government officials and oil industry leaders knew
about the causes and effects of climate change but nevertheless
carried on with policies that perpetuated it, violating
Americans' constitutional right to live in a habitable climate.
The federal government has argued in court filings that
there is no support for the claim that Americans are
constitutionally entitled to a protected climate, while the API
has said climate science is not firmly established enough to
support the teenagers' case.
Spokespeople for the Justice Department, Exxon and the API
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"Based on evidence we already have, it's pretty clear that
Rex Tillerson, Exxon and API all knew that climate change was
very significant and was being caused by burning fossil fuels,"
Olson said. "To the extent that we can get information through
Wayne Tracker emails that they were openly acknowledging climate
change was a big problem and trying to influence the government
on how to deal with it, that helps our case."
The case is Juliana v. U.S., U.S. District Court, District
of Oregon (Eugene), No. 15-cv-01517.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Frances Kerry)