U.S. fossil fuel groups pull out of climate change court case

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 26 Two fossil fuel industry groups
dropped their attempts to intervene in a court case over climate
change this week after failing to reach an agreement on a
unified legal position on climate science, court filings show.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the National
Association of Manufacturers (NAM), prominent trade groups in
the oil and gas industry, along with the American Fuel &
Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), intervened in a federal case
in which a group of teenagers sued the U.S. government for
violating their constitutional rights by causing climate change.
The three groups were arguing that a judgment requiring the
government to tighten environmental regulations would harm their
business interests. But discord arose among them after a judge
ordered them to submit a joint filing stating their views on
climate science.
A lawyer representing the three groups said in a court
hearing on May 18 that they were unable to agree on the causes
and effects of human activity and greenhouse gas emissions on
the climate, transcripts of the proceedings show.
"It seems pretty clear that the trade group intervenors have
recognized that there may be costs as well as benefits to
intervention and that they might be better off leaving the
defense of the case to the government," said Seth Jaffe, an
environmental lawyer who is a partner at Foley Hoag in Boston.
He is not involved in the case.
NAM was the first to file its request to withdraw,
submitting it to the court on Monday. API asked to withdraw on
Thursday. AFPM has not yet responded to the judge's request.
"What is noticeably absent from these withdrawal motions is
the reason why the fossil fuel industry wants to leave the
case," said Philip Gregory, a lawyer for the teen plaintiffs.
One issue for the industry groups is that laying out in
court the scientific findings they accept on climate change
could bind them to specific positions in other legal
proceedings.
Exxon Mobil, for instance, a member of both API and
NAM, is battling with attorneys general in Massachusetts and New
York who are investigating the company for fraud based on
apparent discrepancies between its public stance on global
warming and internal documents on climate science.
API spokeswoman Sabrina Fang did not say why the industry
group had asked to withdraw from the case.
"This case is about separation of powers among the three
branches of government ... and we have full confidence that the
courts will recognize that Congress and the Executive branch
have the constitutional authority to write and execute the laws
of the U.S.," she said on Thursday.
The API formed a "Climate Change Task Force" last year to
form a new message on climate change. Fang, when asked by
Reuters on May 19 if the force had made any changes to API's
public stance on climate change, said: "Nothing has changed."
A spokeswoman for NAM did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is Juliana v. U.S., U.S. District Court, District
of Oregon (Eugene), No. 15-cv-01517.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Tom Hogue)