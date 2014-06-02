West Virginia lawmakers say will fight EPA carbon rule

Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
WASHINGTON, June 2 Two lawmakers from the coal-producing state of West Virginia said on Monday they plan legislation to stop rules to set caps on carbon emissions from U.S. power plants.
Representative Nick Rahall, a Democrat, will work with Representative David McKinley, a Republican, with the goal of stopping the Environmental Protection Agency's rule on existing power plants, which was announced on Monday, and an earlier proposal covering yet-to-be-built plants.
"We will introduce bipartisan legislation that will prevent these disastrous new rules from wreaking havoc on our economy in West Virginia," Rahall said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned