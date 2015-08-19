Companies see opportunities from new U.S. oil and gas rules

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 18 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's proposal to crack down on methane leaks from
the oil and gas industry left some green groups wanting more and
industry warning of unnecessary regulation.
But a few dozen companies and some labor groups welcomed
Tuesday's rollout of the EPA's proposed regulations because they
will create demand for new technologies and jobs focused on
preventing leaks of methane and other pollutants.
"The methane mitigation industry offers readily deployable,
American-made technologies that can support a solution that is a
true win-win for both the environment and the oil and gas supply
chain," said Patrick Von Bargen, director of the Center for
Methane Emissions Solutions, a newly formed trade group
representing technology firms and service providers focused on
detecting and preventing those leaks.
The proposed rules for new and modified oil and gas
facilities are part of a broader Obama administration strategy
to cut methane emissions from the sector by 40 percent to 45
percent below 2012 levels in the next 10 years.
Methane is the main component of natural gas, but when it is
released into the atmosphere, it becomes a greenhouse gas that
is more potent than the more prevalent carbon dioxide.
A report released Tuesday by Colorado State University said
the EPA has underestimated the amount of natural gas wasted
after it is collected and gathered from well sites across the
country.
It said around 100 billion cubic feet of natural gas per
year seeps out during the process, at a cost of $300 million.
The EPA estimates the capital costs of the proposed rule
would be around $280 million to $330 million in 2025.
Industry groups said Tuesday companies were being saddled
with new "costly" regulations even as methane emissions from
hydraulic fracturing have declined amid rising production
levels.
The proposed requirements will create demand for
technologies like infrared cameras that can detect leaked
methane, which is invisible.
There are more than 75 companies that either manufacture
equipment that detects leaks, captures methane or both.
Until now, suppliers such as infrared camera company FLIR
Systems Inc and leak detection firm Apogee Technology
Inc served companies that face mandatory methane
standards in states like Colorado and California, and those that
plugged their methane leaks voluntarily.
Federal rules will encourage companies to invest in
technologies despite their added costs, said Scott Howard, a
sales manager for energy services company John Crane at its
Golden, Colorado, offices.
"People who buy equipment are looking for a low price and
they may not be thinking about emissions. Unless you have
regulations stating that you need to capture it, they are not
going to choose the best available technology," he said.
The company, a subsidiary of UK company Smiths Group Plc
, makes gas seals for natural gas compressor stations,
which are addressed in the EPA proposal, which prevent any
liquid from leaking into the atmosphere.
But despite the apparent boost to companies, the 10-year
timeframe of the rule's rollout stopped investors from reacting
immediately.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Kurt Hallead noted that oilfield
services companies that stand to benefit have been trading down
because recent declines in crude oil prices have hurt their
businesses.
For example shares in National Oilwell Varco Inc, a
supplier of equipment and components used in oil and gas
drilling and production, were up 0.4 percent on Tuesday but have
fallen 39.7 percent so far this year while energy technology
supplier FMC Technologies Inc has seen its shares fall
29.8 percent and other oil and gas equipment maker Exterran
Holdings Inc was down 1.2 percent on Tuesday but has
fallen 28.5 percent to date this year.
Shares in pump supplier Flowserve Corp have fallen
20.4 percent year-to-date. Emerson Electric Co shares
have fallen 18.5 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by Sinead
Carew in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)