UPDATE 5-Obama considers new climate regulations for oil, gas sector

(Adds comment from Environmental Defense Fund, Clean Air Task
Force, paragraphs 17, 19-20)
By Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 28 The White House said on
Friday it will take a hard look at whether new regulations are
needed to cut emissions of methane from the oil and gas
industry, part of President Barack Obama's plan to address
climate change.
The suggestion drew a sharp rebuke from the main oil and gas
lobby group. The American Petroleum Institute said its members
were already taking steps that will cut emissions and expressed
concern that more regulations could put a damper on natural gas
drilling by raising costs.
But environmental groups said regulations are needed to make
sure all players take action to reduce methane emissions. The
greenhouse gas is 84 times more effective than carbon dioxide at
trapping heat in the first 20 years after being released,
according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The White House said regulators will propose new rules later
this year to reduce venting and flaring from oil and gas wells
on public lands, one way to begin cutting emissions of methane.
However, most oil and gas production takes place on
privately owned land. So the Environmental Protection Agency is
going to study this year whether additional, broader regulations
are needed for methane emissions under the Clean Air Act, said
Dan Utech, Obama's top energy and climate aide.
If the agency deems more regulations are needed, they will
be completed before Obama leaves the White House at the end of
2016, Utech said.
Obama has said he wants to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions
to 17 percent below 2005 levels by the year 2020.
"This methane strategy is one component, one set of actions
the administration is going to take to get there," Utech told
reporters on a conference call.
COLORADO A MODEL?
Methane is the main component of natural gas. It is also
released by dairy farms, landfills and coal mines.
The EPA will propose additional regulations for methane
produced by new landfills in coming months, and will consider
updating rules for existing landfills, the White House said.
Next month, regulators will gather comment on developing a
program to curb methane emissions from coal mines on land leased
from the federal government.
The government will also work with the dairy industry on
voluntary measures to cut emissions from their barns, the White
House said.
But the biggest part of its strategy looks at how to stop
leaks of methane from natural gas wells and pipelines, which the
White House said was responsible for 28 percent of U.S. methane
emissions in 2012.
Recent studies have found that U.S. methane emissions have
been higher than estimated by the EPA. A study led by Stanford
University last month said emissions of the gas from the U.S.
natural gas supply chain were nearly two times higher than
current estimates.
The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), an advocacy group,
said the administration could look to Colorado's tough new rules
to limit air pollution from oil and gas drilling as a model.
The rules, approved in February, emerged from a deal struck
between the EDF and energy producers Anadarko Petroleum,
Noble Energy, and Encana Corp.
"We know from the information that's out there that what the
EPA will find is there are abundant opportunities to deal with
this problem right now with technologies that are at hand and
inexpensive to implement for the oil and gas industry," said
Jeremy Symons, the EDF's senior director for climate policy, on
a conference call with reporters.
The EPA in coming months will issue a series of "white
papers" to look at the technology and evaluate its options,
determining later this year whether regulations are needed.
The Clean Air Task Force, a health and environmental group,
said it was cautiously optimistic more regulations were in
store.
"We applaud this strategy as a good first step by the
administration, but it doesn't commit them to reaching the end
of that road," said Conrad Schneider, advocacy director for the
group.
The American Petroleum Institute said it expects the EPA
will find that additional regulations are not required.
By January 2015, natural gas wells will be required by
existing EPA regulations to use technology to reduce air
pollution, including methane emissions, Howard Feldman, the
lobby group's director of regulatory and scientific affairs,
said in a telephone interview.
As the United States enjoys a boom in natural gas production
many power plants have switched to the fuel, which releases half
as much carbon dioxide as coal when burned.
"Somewhere that's gotten lost," Feldman said.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Ros
Krasny, Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)