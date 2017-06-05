UPDATE 1-Bloomberg delivers U.S. pledge to continue Paris climate goals to U.N.

(Adds more detail, comments from UNFCCC secretary Espinosa and
Virginia governor)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 5 Former New York City Mayor
Michael Bloomberg submitted a statement to the United Nations on
Monday that over 1,000 U.S. governors, mayors, businesses,
universities and others will continue to meet the goals of the
Paris climate agreement abandoned by President Donald Trump last
week.
Bloomberg, who is the U.N. Secretary-General's special envoy
for Cities and Climate Change, submitted the "We Are Still In"
declaration to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive
Secretary Patricia Espinosa.
He also launched a process to work with local governments
and non-state entities to formally quantify the combined - and
overlapping - emissions reduction pledges, which will be known
as "America's Pledge," and submit the report to the United
Nations.
“Today, on behalf of an unprecedented collection of U.S.
cities, states, businesses and other organizations, I am
communicating to the United Nations and the global community
that American society remains committed to achieving the
emission reductions we pledged to make in Paris in 2015,"
Bloomberg said in a statement.
Signatories to the new initiative include 13 Democratic and
Republican governors, 19 state attorneys general, over 200
mayors, and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and small businesses.
Trump on Thursday pulled the United States from the landmark
2015 agreement designed to fight climate change, fulfilling a
major campaign pledge despite entreaties from U.S. allies and
corporate leaders.
Although the formal process to withdraw from the Paris
agreement takes four years, Trump said the United States will
not honor the pledge the Obama administration submitted, known
as the nationally determined contribution to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by the year 2025.
To fill the void, "America's Pledge" will be submitted to
the UNFCCC as a "Societal NDC."
"The UNFCCC welcomes the determination and commitment from
such a wealth and array of cities, states, businesses and other
groups in the United States to fast forward climate action and
emissions reductions in support of the Paris Climate Change
Agreement," said Espinosa.
The coalition will align a number of different efforts to
show U.S. support for the Paris agreement, including a
commitment of over 260 corporations including Kellogg,
Pepsi Co. and Walmart to reduce their greenhouse
gas emissions in line with the latest science.
Thirteen governors have also pledged to continue to honor
the Paris pledges.
"It will be up to the American people to step forward-and in
Virginia we are doing just that," said Virginia Governor Terry
McAuliffe.
