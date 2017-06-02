Tillerson says U.S. will continue efforts to reduce emissions

WASHINGTON, June 2 The United States will
continue its efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions
despite President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris
climate accord, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on
Friday.
"It was a policy decision and I think it's important that
everyone recognize the United States has a terrific record on
reducing our own greenhouse gas emissions," Tillerson told
reporters at the State Department.
"That was done in the absence of a Paris agreement. I don't
think we're going to change our ongoing efforts to reduce those
emissions in the future either, so hopefully people can keep it
in perspective."
Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil Corp, had
advocated keeping the United States in the deal so it could keep
a position at the international bargaining table over how to
address climate change.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by David Gregorio)