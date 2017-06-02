UPDATE 1-Vestas expects major wind investments despite U.S. climate deal exit

(Adds background, detail)
By Stine Jacobsen
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Wind energy will still
attract major investment in the United States and around the
world despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from
the global climate accord, top wind turbine maker Vestas
predicted on Friday.
With the help of tax credits, wind energy surpassed
hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the
U.S. during former President Barack Obama's administration, and
the cost of output has steadily declined as technology evolved.
"Of course, it would be better if the U.S. were to stay in
the Paris Agreement as is," Vestas spokesman Morten Dyrholm said
in a statement.
"But there does remain broad support for the agreement
internationally, and wind energy continues attracting major
investments globally and in the U.S. because it makes economic
sense," he added.
Vestas supplied 43 percent of the 8.2 GW of wind power
capacity connected to the U.S. power grid last year, according
to the American Wind Energy Association. That was up from 33
percent in 2015 and just 12 percent in 2014.
Vestas' shares traded 2.2 percent lower at 0834 GMT,
underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the Danish benchmark index
.
Trump, tapping into the "America First" message he used when
he was elected president last year, said the Paris accord would
undermine the U.S. economy, cost U.S. jobs, weaken American
national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent
disadvantage to other countries.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik/Keith Weir)