Hillary Clinton discharged from N.Y. hospital - State Department

WASHINGTON Jan 2 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after being treated for a blood clot in a vein behind her right ear, and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery, a State Department spokesman said.

"Her medical team advised her that she is making good progress on all fronts, and they are confident she will make a full recovery," said Philippe Reines in a statement.

"She's eager to get back to the office, and we will keep you updated on her schedule as it becomes clearer in the coming days," he said.
