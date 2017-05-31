Clinton says false stories on Facebook helped Trump win election

| RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 31 Hillary
Clinton on Wednesday said hoaxes and false news stories on
Facebook contributed to her loss in last year's U.S.
presidential election, adding to a list of factors she blames
for her defeat.
The former Democratic candidate said earlier this month that
interference by Russian hackers and then-FBI director James
Comey helped tip the election to Republican President Donald
Trump.
Speaking at a technology conference near Los Angeles,
Clinton on Wednesday mentioned Facebook by name and said that
fake stories spread on the social network influenced the
information that people relied on.
"The other side was using content that was just flat-out
false and delivering it in a very personalized way, both sort of
above the radar screen and below," Clinton said during an
on-stage interview at the Code conference.
A representative for Facebook could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said just after the
November election that it was "crazy" to think that fake news on
the site had influenced the election in any way.
In December, though, Facebook said it would introduce tools
to prevent fake news stories from spreading. It also said it
would work with organizations such as fact-checking website
Snopes and ABC News to check the authenticity of stories.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Andrew Hay)