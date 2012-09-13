UPDATE 1-Clinton says U.S. had nothing to do with film that sparked violence

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. government had
nothing to do with a film about the Prophet Mohammad that has
triggered anti-American protests in Muslim countries, U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.
The film, apparently produced in the United States, sparked
an attack on a U.S. mission in Libya on Tuesday that killed the
ambassador and three other Americans. Clips posted on the
Internet show an amateurish production portraying the Prophet
Mohammad as a womaniser, a homosexual and a child abuser.
"The United States government had absolutely nothing to do
with this video. We absolutely reject its content and message,"
Clinton said at the start of talks with senior Moroccan
officials in Washington.
"To us, to me personally, this video is disgusting and
reprehensible. It appears to have a deeply cynical purpose: to
denigrate a great religion and to provoke rage."
For many Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is
blasphemous. Caricatures or other characterizations deemed
insulting in the past have provoked protests and drawn
condemnations from officials, preachers, ordinary Muslims and
many Christians in the Middle East.
While distancing the U.S. government from the film, Clinton
noted the history of religious tolerance in the United States
and its commitment to freedom of speech and said there was no
justification for people to respond with violence.
"I know it is hard for some people to understand why the
United States cannot or does not just prevent these kinds of
reprehensible videos from ever seeing the light of day," she
said. "I would note that in today's world, with today's
technologies, that is virtually impossible.
"But even if it were possible our country does have a long
tradition of free expression which is enshrined in our
constitution and our law. And we do not stop individual citizens
from expressing their views no matter how distasteful they may
be," she added.
"There are of course different views around the world about
the outer limits of free speech and free expression. But there
should be no debate about the simple proposition that violence
in response to speech is not acceptable," Clinton said.