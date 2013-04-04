New Hillary Clinton memoir likely to fuel 2016 speculation

* Book to focus on foreign affairs
* Pro-Hillary political committee formed
* Inner circle insists no decision on presidential race made
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 4 Hillary Clinton, already the
front-runner in the minds of many Democrats for the 2016 U.S.
presidential election, is writing a memoir about world affairs
and her time as secretary of state that will likely fuel more
speculation about her political future.
The presidential prospects of Clinton, the wife of former
President Bill Clinton, are a subject of feverish speculation in
Washington and elsewhere as Democrats look to see over the
horizon past President Barack Obama.
The book, her fifth, is to be published next year, and a
tour to promote the memoir in 2014 would serve only to generate
more guessing about her plans for 2016.
Her inner circle insists Clinton has made no decision one
way or the other. This has not stopped the formation of a "Ready
for Hillary" political action committee to promote her potential
candidacy and seek volunteers and monetary contributions.
Among the subjects Clinton will explore are the killing of
Osama Bin Laden, the overthrow of the Qaddafi regime in Libya,
the situations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Arab Spring,
diplomacy pertaining to Iran and North Korea and relations with
U.S. allies.
"Hillary Clinton's extraordinary public service has given
her a unique perspective on recent history and the challenges we
face," said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of the Simon
& Schuster Publishing Group who will edit Clinton's as-yet
untitled book.
The book will also address trends in economics, energy and
climate change, democracy and human rights, the critical role of
women and girls, technology and innovation and health and human
development, Simon & Schuster said on Thursday.
When she left the State Department Feb. 1, Clinton, 66, had
been suffering from a blood clot near her brain. She said she
needed some time to rest and to settle on ways she can help
women and children in the United States and around the world.
She is now re-emerging. Last month she announced that she
now supports marriage rights for gay Americans. Back when she
ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 she had
backed civil unions for gay couples.
On Tuesday night in Washington, she spoke about global
women's rights at and event held by the non-governmental
organization Vital Voices, sharing the stage with a potential
2016 rival, Vice President Joe Biden.
She will give her first paid speech in Dallas on April 24,
the day before she attends ceremonies there marking the opening
of George W. Bush's presidential library.
Polls show Clinton as the runaway frontrunner at this stage
among Democrats for their party's 2016 presidential nomination
and that she leads all potential Republican contenders,
including former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Florida Senator
Marco Rubio and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.