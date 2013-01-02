Hillary Clinton leaves New York hospital with family, aide

NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was driven away from New York-Presbyterian hospital on Wednesday with her husband, Bill, and daughter, Chelsea, and an aide, a Reuters photographer witnessed.

The four of them left the building and entered the same vehicle, which drove away.

It was unclear where she was going or whether she was discharged from the hospital, where she was admitted for treatment of a blood clot.

A hospital spokeswoman has directed all comment on Clinton to the State Department.